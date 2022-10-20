 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #5 Preview: Blue Jackets look for a second win

Another tough test

By Pale Dragon
Nashville Predators v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Emilee Chinn/NHLI via Getty Images

Thursday, October 20, 2022 - 7:00 EDT
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Nashville Predators (2-2-1, 5 points, 2nd Central, 5th West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3-0, 2 points, 8th Metro, t-15th East)

Hey, we finally got a win! That’s cool. Can we do it again? The good news is, we’re still at home. The bad news is, it’s like our first three games: against a team that was in the playoffs last season. Can our momentum carry over against a tougher opponent?

Player to Watch

Matt Duchene

Remember this guy? After leaving Columbus, his first two seasons in Nashville were a disappointment. He bounced back in a big way last year, putting up career highs in goals (43) and points (86). He’s basically settled into a top line winger role rather than being the true 1C the Preds have been searching for seemingly forever. He has three points through five games this season, and in the last two games collected a whopping 16 PIM.

Jackets Notes

Expect the same lineup as Tuesday, with Nick Blankenburg remaining in the lineup, and paired with Zach Werenski again ... The new Reverse Retro jerseys for all 32 teams are expected to be revealed tomorrow, but the Blue Jackets had theirs leaked today. It’s a color swap of the original alternates worn from 2003-2007. Dan Fritsche-ass jerseys.

The Other Bench

Nashville has had a weird schedule to start, with just two opponents in their first four games: two games vs. San Jose in Prague, followed by a home-and-home with Dallas. They won the first two and lost the second two ... Their most recent game was Tuesday at home against Los Angeles, which the Preds lost in OT.

Season Series

10/20/2022 NSH @ CBJ
11/26/2022 CBJ @ NSH

Stats

Nashville Columbus
2.40 (28) GPG 2.25 (30)
3.00 (14) GAPG 4.25 (28)
4.8% (31) PP% 0.0% (32)
81.8% (14) PK% 80.0% (17)
53.9% (7) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 41.4% (28)
53.7% (10) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 42.9% (27)
9.1 (16) 5v5 Shooting % 8.1 (19)
.924 (11) 5v5 Save % .883 (28)
Nino Niederreiter, 4 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau and Gus Nyquist, 2
Mikael Granlund, 5 A Leader Boone Jenner, 3
Mikael Granlund, 5 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 4
Matt Duchene, 16 PIM Leader Cole Sillinger and Boone Jenner, 6
1-1-0 Home / Road 1-1-0
2-2-1 Last 10 1-3-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Gus Nyquist Boone Jenner Johnny Gaudreau
Yegor Chinakhkov Cole Sillinger Justin Danforth
Kent Johnson Jack Roslovic Jake Voracek
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski Nick Blankenburg
Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Mikael Granlund Matt Duchene
Nino Niederreiter Ryan Johansen Eeli Tolvanen
Yakov Trenin Colton Sissons Tanner Jeannot
Cole Smith Cody Glass Zach Sanford
Roman Josi Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh Mattias Ekholm
Jeremy Lauzon Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen

