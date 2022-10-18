Game #4 Preview: Winless Blue Jackets seek first point of the season, host winless Canucks

Vancouver Canucks at Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 - 7:00 PM EDT

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

The Columbus Blue Jackets have walked into the 2022-23 season and been kicked right in the teeth. They’ve given up 14 goals through three games, boast the worst goal differential in the NHL, and have no offensive zone possession or cycle game to speak of. In addition, they remain confused defensively, with players out of position and looking lost while mistake compounds on top of mistake leading to the blowout losses we have witnessed thus far.

Vancouver, like Columbus, missed the playoffs last season and has started the season winless on the year. They are on the second night of a back to back, having played the Washington Capitals last night, and are on their fourth of five straight road games to open the year. This should be a schedule win, one that quiets for the moment the firehose of outrage directed at the team right now. A loss? The fans will only get louder.

Let’s see what this team is made of: can they rise to the occasion, or will we see another capitulation at the first sign of danger?

The team is expected to make one lineup change, scratching Adam Boqvist (who leads all CBJ defensemen in xGF%) for Nick Blankenburg.

#CBJ line work today would seem to indicate defenseman Nick Blankenburg will go in tomorrow for his season debut, but we’ll find out for sure tomorrow. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 17, 2022

This also necessitates changes to the power play units:

Ch-ch-changes to the #CBJ PP units:



PP1: Jenner, Nyquist, Roslovic, Gaudreau and Werenski



PP2: Voracek, Johnson, Danforth, Chinakhov & Bean — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 17, 2022

Player to Watch

Kent Johnson

It’s time to give him more ice time. In a season where, through three games, the Blue Jackets have 7 of the bottom 25 players *in the NHL* in Corsi percentage, but on Saturday night he led the team in CF% with 86% (13 for, 2 against. He had the least time at 5v5 among the team’s skaters. That’s not acceptable. This team is struggling bad right now - who cares if he’s young, if he’s performing play him. Play him with Gaudreau. Maybe you’ll actually generate puck possession.

#FreeKentJohnson

Jackets Notes

The #CBJ have allowed 14 goals allowed in the first three games. They’ve only done that one other time: the first three games in the history of the franchise. — CBJ Stats (@BlueJacketStats) October 16, 2022

I have literally no other notes. Either coaches need to fix the defense, or coaches need to play goal scoring, high talent players more minutes and start sitting the physical players so we can try to win games 6-5. You can’t keep doing whatever it is you’ve been doing, though.

The Other Bench

Thatcher Demko now has the record for most games played of any Canucks-drafted goaltender with 137 … Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat have joined the Canucks top 50 among games played all time … The Canucks are missing injured players Travis Dermott, Tyler Myers, Ilya Mikheyev, and Phillip Di Giuseppe … The opening five game road trip ties a season long road trip

Canucks are the first team in NHL history to lose each of their first 3 games of a season while blowing a multi-goal lead in each contest — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 18, 2022

Stats

Vancouver Columbus 2.50 (24) GPG 1.67 (29) 4.00 (26) GAPG 4.67 (28) 7.7% (25) PP% 0.0% (28) 55.6% (31) PK% 71.4% (24) 52.53% (14) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 38.06% (31) 54.31% (12) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 39.17% (31) 8.33 (18) 5v5 Shot % 7.04 (25) .950 (6) 5v5 Save % .873 (28) Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, 2 G Leader Gustav Nyquist, 2 Brock Boeser, 3 A Leader Erik Gudbranson, 2 Brock Boeser, JT Miller, Elias Pettersson, 3 P Leader Erik Gudbranson, Johnny Gaudreau, Gustav Nyquist, 2 Tanner Pearson, 6 PIM Leader Cole Sillinger, 6 0-3-0 Home / Road 0-1-0 0-3-0 Last 10 0-3-0

Projected Lineups