 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #4 Preview: Winless Blue Jackets seek first point of the season, host winless Canucks

Here’s what you need to know.

By MrSwift13
/ new
NHL: DEC 14 Blue Jackets at Canucks Photo by Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vancouver Canucks at Columbus Blue Jackets
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 - 7:00 PM EDT
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Nucks Misconduct

The Columbus Blue Jackets have walked into the 2022-23 season and been kicked right in the teeth. They’ve given up 14 goals through three games, boast the worst goal differential in the NHL, and have no offensive zone possession or cycle game to speak of. In addition, they remain confused defensively, with players out of position and looking lost while mistake compounds on top of mistake leading to the blowout losses we have witnessed thus far.

Vancouver, like Columbus, missed the playoffs last season and has started the season winless on the year. They are on the second night of a back to back, having played the Washington Capitals last night, and are on their fourth of five straight road games to open the year. This should be a schedule win, one that quiets for the moment the firehose of outrage directed at the team right now. A loss? The fans will only get louder.

Let’s see what this team is made of: can they rise to the occasion, or will we see another capitulation at the first sign of danger?

The team is expected to make one lineup change, scratching Adam Boqvist (who leads all CBJ defensemen in xGF%) for Nick Blankenburg.

This also necessitates changes to the power play units:

Player to Watch

Kent Johnson

It’s time to give him more ice time. In a season where, through three games, the Blue Jackets have 7 of the bottom 25 players *in the NHL* in Corsi percentage, but on Saturday night he led the team in CF% with 86% (13 for, 2 against. He had the least time at 5v5 among the team’s skaters. That’s not acceptable. This team is struggling bad right now - who cares if he’s young, if he’s performing play him. Play him with Gaudreau. Maybe you’ll actually generate puck possession.

#FreeKentJohnson

Jackets Notes

I have literally no other notes. Either coaches need to fix the defense, or coaches need to play goal scoring, high talent players more minutes and start sitting the physical players so we can try to win games 6-5. You can’t keep doing whatever it is you’ve been doing, though.

The Other Bench

Thatcher Demko now has the record for most games played of any Canucks-drafted goaltender with 137 … Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat have joined the Canucks top 50 among games played all time … The Canucks are missing injured players Travis Dermott, Tyler Myers, Ilya Mikheyev, and Phillip Di Giuseppe … The opening five game road trip ties a season long road trip

Stats

Vancouver Columbus
2.50 (24) GPG 1.67 (29)
4.00 (26) GAPG 4.67 (28)
7.7% (25) PP% 0.0% (28)
55.6% (31) PK% 71.4% (24)
52.53% (14) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 38.06% (31)
54.31% (12) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 39.17% (31)
8.33 (18) 5v5 Shot % 7.04 (25)
.950 (6) 5v5 Save % .873 (28)
Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, 2 G Leader Gustav Nyquist, 2
Brock Boeser, 3 A Leader Erik Gudbranson, 2
Brock Boeser, JT Miller, Elias Pettersson, 3 P Leader Erik Gudbranson, Johnny Gaudreau, Gustav Nyquist, 2
Tanner Pearson, 6 PIM Leader Cole Sillinger, 6
0-3-0 Home / Road 0-1-0
0-3-0 Last 10 0-3-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Gustav Nyquist
Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Jakub Voracek
Justin Danforth Jack Roslovic Kent Johnson
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov Erik Gudbranson
Jake Bean Nick Blankenburg
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Vancouver Canucks
Vasily Podkolzin JT Miiller Conor Garland
Tanner Pearson Bo Horvat Brock Boeser
Andrei Kuzmenko Elias Pettersson Curtis Lazar
Dakota Joshua Nils Aman Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes Luke Schenn
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Kyle Burroughs
Riley Stillman Noah Juulsen
Spencer Martin
Thatcher Demko

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...