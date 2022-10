It’s the home opener! Your Columbus Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning, their opponent in their last (regular season) game at Nationwide.

Daniil Tarasov starts again in net, and on the opposite end is Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Kent Johnson makes his season debut in place of the injured Patrik Laine.

If you’re going to the game, we’ll be meeting at the bottom of the escalator on the Nationwide Blvd. side of the arena during the second intermission. Hope to see you there!