Game 2 Preview: Home Opener

Friday, October 14, 2022 - 7:00 EDT

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Raw Charge

Columbus Blue Jackets

vs

Tampa Bay Lightning

The home opener is upon us as the Lightning come to town. The Jackets will be without Laine who suffered a sprained elbow against the Hurricanes — he’s listed as out for 3-4 weeks. The Lightning are coming off a disappointing loss against the Rangers on Tuesday night. Look for them to come out swinging against a less talented Columbus team.

I need to take a moment to rant here. Larsen has decided to place Danforth on the top line with Jenner and Gaudreau. This type of favoritism does not win hockey games. The Jackets managed to sign one of the best playmakers in the league over the summer and, in the absence of Laine, have decided to place him with a fourth liner and a center that is probably a third liner on a good team. Tonight’s lineup looks bottom five.

Player to Watch

Kent Johnson

Johnson will get his 2022-23 debut possibly earlier than expected. He should inject some much needed skill into the roster and will start with Nyquist and Sillinger. This is a great opportunity for him. His aim will be to play well enough to make it impossible for the coaching staff to put him back in the press box.

Jackets Notes

Tarasov gets another start tonight as Merzlikins continues to recover from illness. Elvis is now well enough to serve as backup. Based on practice this morning, it looks like Sillinger will replace Laine on the first powerplay unit.

Season Series

10/14/22 - TBL @ CBJ

12/15/22 - CBJ @ TBL

01/10/23 - CBJ @ TBL

Stats

Tampa Bay Columbus 1.00 (29) GPG 1.00 (28) 3.00 (19) GAPG 4.00 (27) 16.7% (19) PP% 0.0% (32) 75.0% (21) PK% 100.0% (1) 47.79% (24) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 37.31% (28) 44.44% (23) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 39.05% (25) 0.00 (26) 5v5 Shooting % 3.23 (24) .950 (8) 5v5 Save % .892 (24) Steven Stamkos, 1 G Leader Patrik Laine, 1 Point & Kucherov, 1 A Leader Zach Werenski, 1 Stamkos, Kucherov, Point, 1 P Leader Laine & Werenski, 1 Multiple, 2 PIM Leader Danforth & Sillinger, 2 0-1-0 Home / Road 0-0-0

Projected Lineups