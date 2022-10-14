Game 2 Preview: Home Opener

Friday, October 14, 2022 - 7:00 EDT
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Raw Charge
vs
The home opener is upon us as the Lightning come to town. The Jackets will be without Laine who suffered a sprained elbow against the Hurricanes — he’s listed as out for 3-4 weeks. The Lightning are coming off a disappointing loss against the Rangers on Tuesday night. Look for them to come out swinging against a less talented Columbus team.
I need to take a moment to rant here. Larsen has decided to place Danforth on the top line with Jenner and Gaudreau. This type of favoritism does not win hockey games. The Jackets managed to sign one of the best playmakers in the league over the summer and, in the absence of Laine, have decided to place him with a fourth liner and a center that is probably a third liner on a good team. Tonight’s lineup looks bottom five.
Player to Watch
Kent Johnson
Johnson will get his 2022-23 debut possibly earlier than expected. He should inject some much needed skill into the roster and will start with Nyquist and Sillinger. This is a great opportunity for him. His aim will be to play well enough to make it impossible for the coaching staff to put him back in the press box.
Jackets Notes
Tarasov gets another start tonight as Merzlikins continues to recover from illness. Elvis is now well enough to serve as backup. Based on practice this morning, it looks like Sillinger will replace Laine on the first powerplay unit.
Season Series
10/14/22 - TBL @ CBJ
12/15/22 - CBJ @ TBL
01/10/23 - CBJ @ TBL
Stats
|Tampa Bay
|Columbus
|1.00 (29)
|GPG
|1.00 (28)
|3.00 (19)
|GAPG
|4.00 (27)
|16.7% (19)
|PP%
|0.0% (32)
|75.0% (21)
|PK%
|100.0% (1)
|47.79% (24)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|37.31% (28)
|44.44% (23)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|39.05% (25)
|0.00 (26)
|5v5 Shooting %
|3.23 (24)
|.950 (8)
|5v5 Save %
|.892 (24)
|Steven Stamkos, 1
|G Leader
|Patrik Laine, 1
|Point & Kucherov, 1
|A Leader
|Zach Werenski, 1
|Stamkos, Kucherov, Point, 1
|P Leader
|Laine & Werenski, 1
|Multiple, 2
|PIM Leader
|Danforth & Sillinger, 2
|0-1-0
|Home / Road
|0-0-0
Projected Lineups
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Boone Jenner
|Justin Danforth
|Yegor Chinakhkov
|Jack Roslovic
|Jake Voracek
|Gus Nyquist
|Cole Sillinger
|Kent Johnson
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Zach Werenski
|Adam Boqvist
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Jake Bean
|Erik Gudbranson
|Daniil Tarasov
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Brandon Hagel
|Brayden Point
|Nikita Kucherov
|Nicholas Paul
|Steven Stamkos
|Alex Killorn
|Ross Colton
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|Corey Perry
|Cole Koepke
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|Pat Maroon
|Cal Foote
|Victor Hedman
|Erik Cernak
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Philippe Myers
|Haydn Fleury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Brian Elliott
Loading comments...