Gamethread #1: Blue Jackets visit Hurricanes

It’s finally time for real hockey! The Columbus Blue Jackets open their season on the road against the defending division champ Carolina Hurricanes.

For anyone new (or if you’ve forgotten), this is the thread for discussing the game while it’s happening and prior to the recap getting posted. Keep the language PG-13 and avoid any personal attacks or offensive language. But otherwise have fun with it! Celebrate the good, lament the bad, talk strategy, post your dinner menu, whatever.

Bad news today as Elvis Merzlikins has fallen ill and did not make the trip. Daniil Tarasov will make his first regular season start since facing these same Hurricanes in Columbus on New Year’s Day. Jet Greaves has been added on emergency recall to back up Tarasov, and Kent Johnson was assigned to Cleveland in a corresponding move (but should be back on the roster as soon as Elvis is recovered).

Here are the lines:

The #Canes look ahead of their opener against Columbus:



Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Stastny - Staal - Fast

Martinook - Stepan - Kase



Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

de Haan - Chatfield

Bear - Coghlan

Frederik Andersen is in the starter's crease for the #Canes to start the team's first regular season morning skate of the year.

Let’s go, Jackets!