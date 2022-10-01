Preseason Game 5 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets host Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals

Saturday, October 1, 2022 7:00 PM EDT

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

The calendar rolls over to October, the weather is a little cooler, and it’s starting to feel like hockey season already. Can you believe we’re already past the halfway mark of the preseason?

Player to Watch

Gabriel Carlsson

Will we get a tribute video for the former first round pick? Just kidding...

Justin Danforth

Danforth has been one of the surprises of preseason so far. Not only has he been scoring (3 points vs. Pittsburgh, though none vs. St. Louis) but he’s been getting to play center. Is this just due to Boone Jenner and Cole Sillinger being unavailable? It’s hard to see him cracking the depth chart there with everyone else healthy, but it’s nice to know he’s an option. He’s proving himself indispensable, so I think you can write his name on the roster in sharpie for opening day. Which line? That’s yet to be determined.

Jackets Notes

This week, the Jackets returned eight players to their previous teams: Ben Boyd, Jordan Dumais, Luca Del Bel Belluz, James Malatesta, Denton Mateychuk, Mikael Pyyhtia, Martin Rysavy, and Stanislav Svozil ... Three players were released from their tryout contracts: Liam Howel, Samuel Huo, and Evan Vierling. That leaves 31 forwards, 19 defensemen, and 7 goalies in camp ... Cole Sillinger and Liam Foudy skated earlier today while recovering from injuries.

The Other Bench

The Caps won 2-0 in Detroit last night, so most of their top players are sitting this one out, including Alex Ovechkin and Darcy Kuemper.

Lineups

#CBJ lines & pairs this morning:



Nyquist-Danforth-Laine

Fix-Wolansky-Roslovic-Marchenko

Chinakhov-Johnson-Bemstrom

Meyer-Kuraly-Olivier



Gavrikov-Boqvist

Bean-Blankenburg

Christiansen-Jiricek



Merzlikins

Cajan — Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) October 1, 2022

It’s odd to me that Danforth is playing with Laine, and not Roslovic or Johnson.

Love these PP units, however: