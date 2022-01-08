Gamethread #33 - Devils at Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski returns to the lineup tonight after clearing Covid protocol. Joonas Korpisalo is back in between the pipes. It looks as though Yegor Chinakhov is good to go after missing practice. Liam Foudy will have to wait to make his season debut.

The Devils will be shorthanded tonight as more players enter Covid protocol. Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian will be out the lineup for this evenings’ game, joining a long list of players out either due to injury or Covid (or both in the case of poor Dougie Hamilton). They’ll be going with 11 forwards and 7 defenseman for tonight’s tilt. Blackwood is back in net for the Devils.

Let’s Go Jackets!