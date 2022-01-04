The Cannon Cast Episode 148: Back in action

We’re back after a holiday break! PD goes over:

The ongoing COVID situation

The ups and downs of the games against the Predators and Hurricanes

Previewing this week’s games against the Lightning and Devils

A Seattle fan offers life-saving medical advice

The Winter Classic and dreams of an outdoor game in Columbus

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

