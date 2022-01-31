 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #43 Gamethread: Panthers at Blue Jackets

Come chat with us during the game!

By Dalerrific
/ new
NHL: JAN 27 Rangers at Blue Jackets Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers are in town and the Columbus Blue Jackets have won two in a row.

For those outside of the Bally Sports Ohio viewing area, the game is on NHL Network and will not be available on ESPN+.

First Texier, now Bean.

As for the Panthers ...

Go Jackets!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...