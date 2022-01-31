Game #43 Gamethread: Panthers at Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers are in town and the Columbus Blue Jackets have won two in a row.

For those outside of the Bally Sports Ohio viewing area, the game is on NHL Network and will not be available on ESPN+.

Gabriel Carlsson will draw into the #CBJ lineup tonight for Jake Bean, who left the game last night in Montreal with a lower-body injury.



Elvis Merzlikins will start against the Panthers. — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) January 31, 2022

First Texier, now Bean.

#CBJ Jake Bean update: The defenseman suffered a groin strain last night in Montreal and will be out approx four weeks. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 31, 2022

As for the Panthers ...

Florida forward lines am skate

Huberdeau Barkov Verhaeghe

Duclair Bennett Tippett

Marchment Lundell Reinhart

Lomberg Luostarinen Thornton #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/Kac7IPH0yx — Steve Goldstein (@goldieonice) January 31, 2022

Go Jackets!