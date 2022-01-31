Game #43 Gamethread: Panthers at Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers are in town and the Columbus Blue Jackets have won two in a row.
For those outside of the Bally Sports Ohio viewing area, the game is on NHL Network and will not be available on ESPN+.
Gabriel Carlsson will draw into the #CBJ lineup tonight for Jake Bean, who left the game last night in Montreal with a lower-body injury.— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) January 31, 2022
Elvis Merzlikins will start against the Panthers.
First Texier, now Bean.
#CBJ Jake Bean update: The defenseman suffered a groin strain last night in Montreal and will be out approx four weeks.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 31, 2022
As for the Panthers ...
Florida forward lines am skate— Steve Goldstein (@goldieonice) January 31, 2022
Huberdeau Barkov Verhaeghe
Duclair Bennett Tippett
Marchment Lundell Reinhart
Lomberg Luostarinen Thornton #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/Kac7IPH0yx
Go Jackets!
