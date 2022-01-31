Game #43 Preview: Blue Jackets take win streak home to face Panthers

Monday, January 31, 2022 - 7:00 EST

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio/NHL Network - Radio: 97.1 The Fan

Opponent’s Blog: Litter Box Cats

Florida Panthers (67 points, 31-9-5, 1st Atlantic, 1st East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (41 points, 20-21-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East)

The Blue Jackets would like to forget the last time they played the Panthers — a 9-2 rout in Sunrise, Florida. Aside from the Calgary game, they have been playing better hockey. They are currently riding their first multi-game win streak since winning three in a row in late November. Hopefully, an increased confidence will lead to a better showing tonight.

Logistical note: The game is on NHL Network tonight for those outside the Bally Sports Ohio viewing area, which means no ESPN+ in the US. The NHL loves making games less accessible to its fanbase.

Player to Watch

Patrik Laine

Laine is 2-2-4 in his last two games. Could he be turning his game around and returning to pre-injury form? One can hope that the Jackets’ best shooter develops a hot streak and works himself back into the conversation of being an elite player.

The Finn also has a history of scoring against the Panthers. In 14 games all-time, Laine is 8-9-17 against the wild cats of South Florida.

Jackets Notes

This beauty of a quote from Laine after last night’s game.

Laine quote on sensing the Canadiens were a bit "fragile" after allowing so many goals in previous games.#CBJ pic.twitter.com/XqNMZL7hGO — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) January 31, 2022

Panthers Notes

Jonathan Huberdeau continues his monster season. He has a scoring line of 17-45-62 through 45 games and leads the league in both assists and points. Not only that, but he’s also 2-7-9 in his last 9 games against Columbus.

Season Series

1/15/22 - CBJ 2 @ FLA 9

1/31/22 - FLA @ CBJ

2/24/22 - CBJ @ FLA

Stats

Florida Columbus 4.04 (2) GPG 3.07 (14) 2.82 (15) GAPG 3.57 (30) 20.6% (14) PP% 15.1% (30) 79.9% (18) PK% 80.3% (16) 55.87% (1) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.68% (21) 55.50% (1) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.50% (26) 9.47% (3) 5v5 Shot % 9.12% (8) .924 (10) 5v5 Save % .908 (29) Sam Bennett, 21 G Leader Boone Jenner, 18 Jonathan Huberdeau, 45 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 26 Jonathan Huberdeau, 62 P Leader Boone Jenner, 30 Radko Gudas, 55 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 28 8-6-5 Home / Road 12-9-1 8-2-0 Last 10 5-5-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Gus Nyquist Boone Jenner Patrik Laine Jakub Voracek Cole Sillinger Oliver BJORKSTRAND Max Domi Jack Roslovic Emil Bemstrom Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Yegor Chinakhov Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke Vladislav Gavrikov Adam Boqvist Jake Bean Gavin Bayreuther Elvis Merzlikins Joonas Korpisalo

Florida Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau Sam Bennett Anthony Duclair Carter Verhaeghe Aleksander Barkov Owen Tippett Mason Marchment Anton Lundell Sam Reinhart Ryan Lomberg Eetu Luostarinen Joe Thornton MacKenzie Weegar Aaron Ekblad Radko Gudas Gustav Forsling Brandon Montour Lucas Carlsson Sergei Bobrovsky Jonas Johansson

OT

Congratulations to the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams for their respective conference championships. We have one happy writer here at The Cannon, but I’m sure many of our readers are thrilled with Burrow and the Bengals. It’s great to see an Ohio team competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy — I have a feeling it won’t be the last for Mr. Burrow.