Game #42 Recap: Jackets prevail over Montreal Canadiens

Listen, it’s been a weird week. After an ugly loss to the Calgary Flames and an improbable but much-needed win over the New York Rangers, the Jackets really needed this W tonight before we keep it moving against the formidable Florida Panthers tomorrow.

First Period

This was where the magic of this game happened. Specifically the magic where the Blue Jackets broke a franchise record of the shortest time needed to score four goals - 13:14 minutes needed tonight, while the previous record was 14:10 against Anaheim in 2016.

Sorry, I got ahead of myself - of course, before the Jackets reached this milestone, they got scored on in the first two minutes by Nick Suzuki. However, it didn’t take Patrik Laine long to answer, and he tied things up in just under four minutes of playing time.

Jack Roslovic stepped up to score the second goal, a gorgeous top cheese snipe that put the Jackets ahead. Halfway through the first, Eric Robinson stole a pass and scored a shorthanded third goal. It was at this point the Canadiens made the merciful decision to relieve Montembeault of his goalkeeping responsibilities for the evening, swapping him out for Cayden Primeau.

Finally, Yegor Chinakhov snagged a breakaway moment and did not disappoint. The Jackets rounded out the first period in great shape.

Second Period

Not nearly as exciting as the first period, but we’re all Blue Jackets fans here and therefore unfamiliar with the concept of consistency.

Sorry to Josh Anderson, who missed a breakaway opportunity about halfway through the period. There were a couple of chippy moments, with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Andrew Peeke getting in little scuffles - Peeke was sent off for roughing. Shortly thereafter, the Montreal Canadiens narrowed our lead by another goal as Tyler Toffoli scored with just 38 seconds left in the period. Classic!

Jake Bean also went to the locker room with a lower body injury during the second period.

Third Period

One thing about us is we know how to blow a comfortable lead, so I was a little nervous heading into the third. Seven minutes into the period, we gave up a shorthanded goal to Artturi Lehkonen - Korpisalo has been looking rough against a rough team, so that’s something to sit with. Fortunately, Cole Sillinger was able to widen the lead with a laser shot following a series of solid saves by Korpisalo. That makes two goals from each 18-year-old on the roster tonight; a fun fact.

Fortunately, we were able to again double our lead with a Silly-to-Laine pass and shot on an empty Montreal net with less than three minutes left in the third. In a solid showing from the Blue Jackets, we finished in Montreal with a 6-3 win.

The Jackets play tomorrow at Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. against the Florida Panthers.