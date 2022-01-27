Game #41 Gamethread: Rangers at Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets

As expected, Alexandre Texier will be out approximately a month with a fractured finger, allowing Emil Bemstrom to get back in the lineup.

This is a big response game for the young Blue Jackets, let’s hope the team got just a liiiiittle bit more sleep than Brad Larsen last night and are ready to go.

#CBJ coach Brad Larsen said he slept about 90 minutes last night after the 6-0 loss. “Your mind is so busy. You’re frustrated, you’re disappointed, you’re trying to figure out, what can we do better? ... Our staff is committed to getting these guys better. I promise you that." — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 27, 2022

Rangers

The Blue Jackets could get lucky and catch the Rangers looking ahead to a ceremonious night tomorrow when they return home and celebrate Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist.

It appears the Rangers will also be starting their backup goaltender, Alexandar Georgiev.

Rangers lines at practice today:

20-93-15

10-16-21

13-47-29

14-17-75 — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) January 26, 2022

Let’s go Jackets!