 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #41 Gamethread: Rangers at Blue Jackets

Come hang out and chat!

By JKinCLE
/ new
New York Rangers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Blue Jackets

As expected, Alexandre Texier will be out approximately a month with a fractured finger, allowing Emil Bemstrom to get back in the lineup.

This is a big response game for the young Blue Jackets, let’s hope the team got just a liiiiittle bit more sleep than Brad Larsen last night and are ready to go.

Rangers

The Blue Jackets could get lucky and catch the Rangers looking ahead to a ceremonious night tomorrow when they return home and celebrate Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist.

It appears the Rangers will also be starting their backup goaltender, Alexandar Georgiev.

Let’s go Jackets!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...