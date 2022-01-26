Game #40 Gamethread: Flames at Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets
#CBJ coach Brad Larsen said Boqvist will return tonight vs Calgary, Bayreuther comes out and Elvis Merzlikins will start in net.— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) January 26, 2022
Brad Larsen said he hasn’t settled on lines for tonight. On Tuesday, Patrik Laine and Jake Voracek were on separate lines. Larsen wanted to see different looks and admitted he’s liked practice the last two days. #CBJ— Mark Scheig (@markscheig) January 26, 2022
Flames
#Flames projected tonight in Columbus, per the team:— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) January 26, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Lucic-Monahan-Dube
Lewis-Ruzicka-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
