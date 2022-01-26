Game #40 Preview: Streaky Flames visit struggling Blue Jackets

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 The Fan
Calgary Flames (44 points, 19-12-6, 4th Pacific, 9th West)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-20-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East)
The downward spiral continues for the Blue Jackets after their loss to the Senators. They are just 6-14-1 in their last 21 games and haven’t won two or more games in a row since November. Their goals for and goals against averages continue to slide. Still, they somehow have managed to not fall too far in the standings. They remain at ninth worst in the league in points percentage.
Enter the Calgary Flames, another team that has struggled as of late. That being said, they are coming off a 7-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues. Matthew Tkachuk recorded five assists in the win, while Johnny Gaudreau potted a goal and three assists. Jacob Markstrom is having a good season in goal with a save percentage of .924 and a GAA of 2.21.
These are strange times we live in. The last time the Flames played in Nationwide Arena was November 2, 2019.
Player to Watch
Adam Boqvist
Boqvist returns to the lineup after dealing with COVID. He’s managed to slide under the radar while having a good year, partially because of the numbers of games he’s missed. After being blanked in his first five games as a Blue Jacket, he’s recorded a 7-7-14 scoring line in his last 21 games. I’ve highlighted the Swede before, and likely repeat myself, but the 21 year old has a bright future ahead of him.
Season Series
1/26/22 CGY @ CBJ
2/15/22 CBJ @ CGY
Stats
|Calgary
|Columbus
|3.19 (11)
|GPG
|3.03 (15)
|2.54 (3)
|GAPG
|3.54 (29)
|23.9% (11)
|PP%
|15.0% (28)
|83.5% (7)
|PK%
|79.7% (18)
|54.32% (3)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|47.91% (21)
|54.07% (5)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|46.98% (24)
|7.54% (21)
|5v5 Shot %
|8.99% (8)
|.928 (5)
|5v5 Save %
|.908 (29)
|Andrew Mangiapane, 18
|G Leader
|Captain Boone Jenner, 16
|Johnny Gaudreau, 32
|A Leader
|Jakub Voracek, 26
|Johnny Gaudreau, 48
|P Leader
|BJORKSTRAND, Jenner, Voracek, 27
|Milan Lucic, 38
|PIM Leader
|Andrew Peeke, 26
|13-8-2
|Home / Road
|11-8-1
|4-6-0
|Last 10
|3-7-0
Projected Lineups
Columbus Blue Jackets
|Gus Nyquist
|Boone Jenner
|Patrik Laine
|Max Domi
|Cole Sillinger
|Oliver BJORKSTRAND
|Jakub Voracek
|Jack Roslovic
|Alexandre Texier
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Yegor Chinakhov
|Zach Werenski
|Andrew Peeke
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Dean Kukan
|Jake Bean
|Adam Boqvist
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Joonas Korpisalo
Calgary Flames
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Elias Lindholm
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Milan Lucic
|Sean Monahan
|Dillon Dube
|Andrew Mangiapane
|Mikael Backlund
|Blake Coleman
|Trevor Lewis
|Adam Ruzicka
|Brett Ritchie
|Rasmus Andersson
|Noah Hanifin
|Erik Gudbranson
|Nikita Zadorov
|Christopher Tanev
|Oliver Kylington
|Jacob Markstrom
|Daniel Vladar
