 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #40 Preview: Streaky Flames visit struggling Blue Jackets

Can the Blue Jackets get the boat headed in the right direction?

By Dalerrific
/ new
Calgary Flames v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 The Fan
Opponent’s Blog: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Calgary Flames (44 points, 19-12-6, 4th Pacific, 9th West)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-20-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East)

The downward spiral continues for the Blue Jackets after their loss to the Senators. They are just 6-14-1 in their last 21 games and haven’t won two or more games in a row since November. Their goals for and goals against averages continue to slide. Still, they somehow have managed to not fall too far in the standings. They remain at ninth worst in the league in points percentage.

Enter the Calgary Flames, another team that has struggled as of late. That being said, they are coming off a 7-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues. Matthew Tkachuk recorded five assists in the win, while Johnny Gaudreau potted a goal and three assists. Jacob Markstrom is having a good season in goal with a save percentage of .924 and a GAA of 2.21.

These are strange times we live in. The last time the Flames played in Nationwide Arena was November 2, 2019.

Player to Watch

Adam Boqvist

Boqvist returns to the lineup after dealing with COVID. He’s managed to slide under the radar while having a good year, partially because of the numbers of games he’s missed. After being blanked in his first five games as a Blue Jacket, he’s recorded a 7-7-14 scoring line in his last 21 games. I’ve highlighted the Swede before, and likely repeat myself, but the 21 year old has a bright future ahead of him.

Season Series

1/26/22 CGY @ CBJ
2/15/22 CBJ @ CGY

Stats

Calgary Columbus
3.19 (11) GPG 3.03 (15)
2.54 (3) GAPG 3.54 (29)
23.9% (11) PP% 15.0% (28)
83.5% (7) PK% 79.7% (18)
54.32% (3) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.91% (21)
54.07% (5) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.98% (24)
7.54% (21) 5v5 Shot % 8.99% (8)
.928 (5) 5v5 Save % .908 (29)
Andrew Mangiapane, 18 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 16
Johnny Gaudreau, 32 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 26
Johnny Gaudreau, 48 P Leader BJORKSTRAND, Jenner, Voracek, 27
Milan Lucic, 38 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 26
13-8-2 Home / Road 11-8-1
4-6-0 Last 10 3-7-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Gus Nyquist Boone Jenner Patrik Laine
Max Domi Cole Sillinger Oliver BJORKSTRAND
Jakub Voracek Jack Roslovic Alexandre Texier
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov Dean Kukan
Jake Bean Adam Boqvist
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau Elias Lindholm Matthew Tkachuk
Milan Lucic Sean Monahan Dillon Dube
Andrew Mangiapane Mikael Backlund Blake Coleman
Trevor Lewis Adam Ruzicka Brett Ritchie
Rasmus Andersson Noah Hanifin
Erik Gudbranson Nikita Zadorov
Christopher Tanev Oliver Kylington
Jacob Markstrom
Daniel Vladar

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...