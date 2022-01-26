Game #40 Preview: Streaky Flames visit struggling Blue Jackets

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - 7:00 EST

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 The Fan

Opponent’s Blog: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Calgary Flames (44 points, 19-12-6, 4th Pacific, 9th West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-20-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East)

The downward spiral continues for the Blue Jackets after their loss to the Senators. They are just 6-14-1 in their last 21 games and haven’t won two or more games in a row since November. Their goals for and goals against averages continue to slide. Still, they somehow have managed to not fall too far in the standings. They remain at ninth worst in the league in points percentage.

Enter the Calgary Flames, another team that has struggled as of late. That being said, they are coming off a 7-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues. Matthew Tkachuk recorded five assists in the win, while Johnny Gaudreau potted a goal and three assists. Jacob Markstrom is having a good season in goal with a save percentage of .924 and a GAA of 2.21.

These are strange times we live in. The last time the Flames played in Nationwide Arena was November 2, 2019.

Player to Watch

Adam Boqvist

Boqvist returns to the lineup after dealing with COVID. He’s managed to slide under the radar while having a good year, partially because of the numbers of games he’s missed. After being blanked in his first five games as a Blue Jacket, he’s recorded a 7-7-14 scoring line in his last 21 games. I’ve highlighted the Swede before, and likely repeat myself, but the 21 year old has a bright future ahead of him.

Season Series

1/26/22 CGY @ CBJ

2/15/22 CBJ @ CGY

Stats

Calgary Columbus 3.19 (11) GPG 3.03 (15) 2.54 (3) GAPG 3.54 (29) 23.9% (11) PP% 15.0% (28) 83.5% (7) PK% 79.7% (18) 54.32% (3) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.91% (21) 54.07% (5) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.98% (24) 7.54% (21) 5v5 Shot % 8.99% (8) .928 (5) 5v5 Save % .908 (29) Andrew Mangiapane, 18 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 16 Johnny Gaudreau, 32 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 26 Johnny Gaudreau, 48 P Leader BJORKSTRAND, Jenner, Voracek, 27 Milan Lucic, 38 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 26 13-8-2 Home / Road 11-8-1 4-6-0 Last 10 3-7-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Gus Nyquist Boone Jenner Patrik Laine Max Domi Cole Sillinger Oliver BJORKSTRAND Jakub Voracek Jack Roslovic Alexandre Texier Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Yegor Chinakhov Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke Vladislav Gavrikov Dean Kukan Jake Bean Adam Boqvist Elvis Merzlikins Joonas Korpisalo

Calgary Flames