The Cannon Cast Episode 151: The PLD trade, one year later

PD and Rachel revisit the trade of Pierre-Luc Dubois, one year later. Has it worked out for the Blue Jackets? What is the future of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in Columbus?

We also recap the last week of games, and look ahead to a busy week of games.

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.