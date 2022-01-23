Game 39 Preview/GameThread - Senators, Blue Jackets set for slight matinee

Sunday, January 23, 2022 - 6:00 EST

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 The Fan

Opponent’s Blog: Silver Seven Sens

Ottawa Senators (24 points, 11-20-2, 7th Atlantic, 15th East)*

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-19-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East)

*all stats through January 21st games

Coming off a split series vs the Pennsylvania teams, the Blue Jackets are continuing this little streak of reuniting with teams they haven’t played in almost two years. Next up is the Ottawa Senators, who are 2-2 since their return from playing one game in 25 days. In addition to a run-in with the popular illness in November, this puts the Senators in dead last in games played, with 33. And in the games they have played, they haven’t been too great, going 4-15-1 through their first 20 games. They’ve improved to 7-5-1 since then, however, while the Blue Jackets are 5-8 in the same span. Anyone’s game.

While nothing has been announced at the time of writing, I wouldn’t be surprised if at least one of Sillinger, Gavrikov, or Boqvist return from Covid protocols, especially with Liam Foudy being sent back down.

Player to Watch

Drake Batherson, perhaps Oliver Bjorkstrand’s main rival for most underrated player in the league. While normally overshadowed by Brady Tkachuk, the 2017 4th round pick out of Fort Wayne has been lighting it up this year. At 12-21-33 in 28 games, Batherson has blossomed this year, netting 3 goals and two helpers just since the team’s return from it’s Covid battles.

Season Series

1/23/2022 - Ottawa at Columbus

3/16/2022 - Columbus at Ottawa

4/22/2022 - Ottawa at Columbus

Stats

Ottawa Columbus 2.82 (20) GPG 3.08 (14) 3.67 (32) GAPG 3.58 (28) 19.4% (17) PP% 15.3% (29) 78.3% (19) PK% 7891% (18) 45.4% (30) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.7% (23) 46.2% (28) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.8% (24) 8.4% (11) 5v5 Shot % 9.1% (8) .906 (28) 5v5 Save % .908 (27) Josh Norris, 18 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 16 Drake Batherson, 21 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 25 Drake Batherson, 33 P Leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND & Captain Boone Jenner, 27 Brady Tkachuk, 66 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 26 6-10-2 Home / Road 11-7-1 4-5-1 Last 10 4-6-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine Captain Boone Jenner Jakub Voracek Gus Nyquist Sean Kuraly Oliver BJORKSTRAND Eric Robinson Jack Roslovic Max Domi Yegor Chinakhov Alexandre Texier Emil Bemstrom Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke Gavin Bayreuther Jake Bean Gabriel Carlsson Jake Christiansen Elvis Merzlikins Joonas Korpisalo

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk Josh Norris Drake Batherson Alex Formenton Tim Stutzle Zach Sanford Nick Paul Dylan Gambrell Austin Watson Logan Shaw Chris Tierney Adam Gaudette Thomas Chabot Jacob Bernard-Docker Nick Holden Artem Zub Erik Brannstrom Josh Brown Anton Forsberg Matt Murray

This is also the GameThread, so we’ll see you for puck drop at 6:07!