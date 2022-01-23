 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 39 Preview/GameThread - Senators, Blue Jackets set for slight matinee

Both rosters have changed drastically since February 2020 matchup

By BurkusCircus52
Ottawa Senators v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Sunday, January 23, 2022 - 6:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 The Fan
Opponent’s Blog: Silver Seven Sens

Ottawa Senators (24 points, 11-20-2, 7th Atlantic, 15th East)*
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-19-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East)

*all stats through January 21st games

Coming off a split series vs the Pennsylvania teams, the Blue Jackets are continuing this little streak of reuniting with teams they haven’t played in almost two years. Next up is the Ottawa Senators, who are 2-2 since their return from playing one game in 25 days. In addition to a run-in with the popular illness in November, this puts the Senators in dead last in games played, with 33. And in the games they have played, they haven’t been too great, going 4-15-1 through their first 20 games. They’ve improved to 7-5-1 since then, however, while the Blue Jackets are 5-8 in the same span. Anyone’s game.

While nothing has been announced at the time of writing, I wouldn’t be surprised if at least one of Sillinger, Gavrikov, or Boqvist return from Covid protocols, especially with Liam Foudy being sent back down.

Player to Watch

Drake Batherson, perhaps Oliver Bjorkstrand’s main rival for most underrated player in the league. While normally overshadowed by Brady Tkachuk, the 2017 4th round pick out of Fort Wayne has been lighting it up this year. At 12-21-33 in 28 games, Batherson has blossomed this year, netting 3 goals and two helpers just since the team’s return from it’s Covid battles.

Season Series

1/23/2022 - Ottawa at Columbus
3/16/2022 - Columbus at Ottawa
4/22/2022 - Ottawa at Columbus

Stats

Ottawa Columbus
2.82 (20) GPG 3.08 (14)
3.67 (32) GAPG 3.58 (28)
19.4% (17) PP% 15.3% (29)
78.3% (19) PK% 7891% (18)
45.4% (30) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.7% (23)
46.2% (28) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.8% (24)
8.4% (11) 5v5 Shot % 9.1% (8)
.906 (28) 5v5 Save % .908 (27)
Josh Norris, 18 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 16
Drake Batherson, 21 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 25
Drake Batherson, 33 P Leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND & Captain Boone Jenner, 27
Brady Tkachuk, 66 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 26
6-10-2 Home / Road 11-7-1
4-5-1 Last 10 4-6-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine Captain Boone Jenner Jakub Voracek
Gus Nyquist Sean Kuraly Oliver BJORKSTRAND
Eric Robinson Jack Roslovic Max Domi
Yegor Chinakhov Alexandre Texier Emil Bemstrom
Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther Jake Bean
Gabriel Carlsson Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk Josh Norris Drake Batherson
Alex Formenton Tim Stutzle Zach Sanford
Nick Paul Dylan Gambrell Austin Watson
Logan Shaw Chris Tierney Adam Gaudette
Thomas Chabot Jacob Bernard-Docker
Nick Holden Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom Josh Brown
Anton Forsberg
Matt Murray

This is also the GameThread, so we’ll see you for puck drop at 6:07!

