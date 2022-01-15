 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Game 36 Preview/GameThread, Speedrun Edition - Blue Jackets visit Panthers

GOTTA GO FAST

By BurkusCircus52
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Saturday, January 15, 6:00 ET
BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL
TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 The Fan
Opponent’s blog: Litter Box Cats

Columbus Blue Jackets (17-17-1)
at
Florida Panthers (A lot better than that)

Hey all! Ya boy forgot he was on the preview and has to leave in ten minutes so here’s a significantly abbreviated version. The Blue Jackets and Panthers are both coming off of smackdowns of their previous opponents, with the CBJ winning over Carolina 6-0 on Thursday and Florida crushing the Stars 7-1. By points percentage, the Panthers are the best team in the NHL, but so was Carolina when we played them.

Link to Daily Faceoff for the lines:
Blue Jackets
Panthers

And link to both team’s prior previews if you want something to actually read:
Blue Jackets
Panthers

Real sorry about this, this is also the GameThread, GO JACKETS!

