The Cannon Cast Episode 149: Putting the K in Voracek

PD and Dale discuss:

The breaking news of Gregory Hofmann leaving the Blue Jackets

Jakub Voracek reaches the 1000 game milestone

Young players Adam Boqvist and Cole Sillinger are showing improvement

As the Chicago Blackhawks come to Columbus, did they give up too much for Seth Jones?

