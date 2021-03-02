Game #24 Preview: Floundering Blue Jackets look to right the ship against cellar dwelling Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 - 7:00 EST

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

The stoppable force meets the moveable object.

After the Columbus Blue Jackets went on the road to Nashville and dropped a two game set to the Nashville Predators, the team returns home for a one-off matchup with the Detroit Red Wings, themselves coming off a rout at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fifth place in the Central hosting seventh place in the Central. Feel the excitement.

Yesterday, it was reported by Aaron Portzline at The Athletic that John Tortorella’s job is not in any danger despite the current five game losing skid.

“We’re all part of it,” he told The Athletic late last week. “We always talk about winning as a team and losing as a team. Well, we all have to take responsibility, starting with myself, the coaching staff, everybody else.

Responses were calm and measured on both sides. GM Jarmo Kekalainen is expected to give public comments in support of Tortorella via a Zoom press conference later on today at 10:20, followed by media availability of the head coach.

As for what to expect tonight? Who knows. Detroit is bad, but they had two more wins last week than Columbus did. Columbus has lost 5 straight, including two lack luster efforts to Nashville where the players looked to be going through the motions with no energy or hustle.

One thing is for certain, though - a loss tonight takes “a lot of warning lights on this engine” to “five alarm fire.” A loss drops Columbus to just two points ahead of the Red Wings in the standings. Will things change? Or will the current downward trajectory continue?

We’ll find out tonight.

Player to Watch

Jack Roslovic

After starting his stint with his hometown team on a hot streak, Roslovic has significantly cooled off lately. Roslovic has just four points in his last eight games, with no goals. Roslovic might not be the long term answer in the top six, but he’s easily been the best center on a nightly basis since he arrived here. For Columbus to turn this ship around, they need the hometown kid to start putting the puck in the net. Nothing like a get right game tonight to start doing that.

Jackets Notes

The Blue Jackets are set to welcome fans back into Nationwide Arena tonight for the first time in 366 days ... The Blue Jackets are 6-6-4 in games where they score first this season ... Columbus has allowed 31 goals in second periods this year, scoring just 14 of their own ... Seth Jones has 11 points in his last 13 games

The Other Bench

Patrik Nemeth was added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list ... Thomas Greiss finally let his frustrations show after the Wings’ loss to Chicago, shattering his stick over the cross bar in his anger ... the Red Wings scored their first power play goal in 41 tries on Saturday ... Evgeny Svechnikov has two goals in his last two games

Season Series

01/18/21 CBJ 3 @ DET 2

01/19/21 CBJ 2 @ DET 3 (OT)

03/02/21 DET @ CBJ

03/27/21 CBJ @ DET

03/28/21 CBJ @ DET

04/27/21 DET @ CBJ

05/07/21 DET @ CBJ

05/08/21 DET @ CBJ

Stats

Detroit Columbus 2.13 (30) GPG 2.65 (22) 3.25 (26) GAPG 3.26 (28) 8.8% (30) PP% 17.2% (22) 69.7% (30) PK% 73.1% (26) 47.87% (27) 5v5 Corsi % 45.66% (31) 47.81% (27) 5v5 Fenwick % 46.50% (29) 7.13% (25) 5v5 Shot % 7.94% (17) .919 (19) 5v5 Save % .914 (24) Bobby Ryan, 6 G Leader Cam Atkinson, 9 Filip Hronek, 10 A Leader Seth Jones, 11 Bobby Ryan, 12 P Leader Cam Atkinson, 17 Bobby Ryan, 23 PIM Leader Max Domi and Oliver Bjorkstrand, 23 4-6-2 Home / Road 3-6-2 3-5-2 Last 10 4-5-1

