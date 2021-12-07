 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread #24: Blue Jackets are in Toronto

Come chat with us during the game.

By Dalerrific
Columbus Blue Jackets v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Blue Jackets are in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7:00pm EST — chat with us during the game in the comments below.

Go Jackets!

