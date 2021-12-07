Gamethread #24: Blue Jackets are in Toronto

The Blue Jackets are in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7:00pm EST — chat with us during the game in the comments below.
Go Jackets!
No changes to the #CBJ lineup tonight in Toronto. Elvis Merzlikins in net against the Maple Leafs.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 7, 2021
Looking like this will be the Leafs lineup tonight:— Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) December 7, 2021
Bunting - Matthews - Simmonds
Kerfoot- Tavares - Nylander
Ritchie - Kampf - Kase
Clifford - Engvall - Steeves*
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Holl
Rubins* - Liljegren
Campbell starts
*NHL debut
