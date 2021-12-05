Game #23 Preview/Gamethread: Sharks visit Blue Jackets

Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 6:00 EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

San Jose Sharks (13-10-1, 27 points, 4th Pacific, 7th West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-10-0, 24 points, 5th Metro, 10th East)

After a brutal 0-4-0 road trip, the Jackets return to the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena, where they are 8-3-0 this season. After two games of solid goaltending from Daniil Tarasov, Elvis Merzlikins returns to the net. Can the offense give him some goal support?

San Jose is one of the surprise teams of the early season. Losing Martin Jones was addition by subtraction, and they now boast the sixth best goaltending in the league. Among skaters, former Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson is showing that he still has something left in the tank.

Season Series

12/02/2021 SJS @ CBJ

04/19/2021 CBJ @ SJS

Stats

San Jose Columbus 2.58 (26) GPG 3.09 (12) 2.54 (6) GAPG 3.23 (25) 16.9% (22) PP% 20.3% (12) 87.1% (4) PK% 84.1% (11) 46.4% (26) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.7% (24) 47.4% (23) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 47.3% (24) 7.4 (21) 5v5 Shooting % 8.3 (10) .928 (6) 5v5 Save % .910 (26) Timo Meier, 11 G Leader Boone Jenner, 11 Logan Couture and Timo Meier, 13 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 17 Timo Meier, 24 P Leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 19 Jacob Middleton, 33 PIM Leader Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, 17 8-6-0 Home / Road 8-3-0 6-4-0 Last 10 5-5-0

Projected Lineups

#CBJ rushes in warmups



Domi-Jenner-Voracek

Nyquist-Roslovic-Bjorkstrand

Hofmann-Sillinger-Danforth

Robinson-Kuraly-Texier



Werenski-Bean

Gavrikov-Peeke

Carlsson-Boqvist — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 5, 2021