Checking in on former Blue Jacket players

Now that we are a quarter of the way through the 2021-2022 season, I thought this would be a good time to check on a few former Columbus Blue Jackets. In order to keep this article from getting out of control, I decided to limit the scope to players that were Blue Jackets at some point in the previous two seasons. That would exclude guys like Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene, and Sergei Bobrovsky. Those ships have sailed and that part of Columbus history is long gone. Let’s begin with the former Captain himself.

Nick Foligno, Boston Bruins

Traded to TOR for a 2021 1st round pick (Corson Ceulemans) and a 2022 4th round pick

Foligno signed a 2 year, $7.6 million contract with the Boston Bruins over the summer. He’s struggled somewhat since leaving Columbus. He hasn’t scored a goal with Boston and wasn’t able to pot one with Toronto either. He has battled injury to begin the season and is 0-4-4 in 11 games played.

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens

Traded to TBL for a 2021 1st round pick (traded to CHI in Jones trade) and a 2022 3rd round pick

The Quebec native signed a 4 year, $14 million contract with the Canadiens after winning a Stanley Cup with the Lightning. He’s currently 0-4-4 in 24 games with the struggling Montreal club. Savard has a 5v5 CF% of 46 and a xGF% of 40. His goal differential at 5v5 is -10.

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks

Traded to CHI for a 2021 1st round pick (Cole Sillinger), 2021 2nd round pick (traded to CAR for Jake Bean), 2022 1st round pick (or 2023), and Adam Boqvist

Jones is off to a hot start offensively. He is currently boasting a 2-15-17 line in 21 games, including 6 power play assists. There has been criticism defensively, however. His even strength goal differential is -10 and he also has negative possession numbers. Will he improve defensively or will he continue to receive scrutiny from the analytics community?

Cam Atkinson, Philadelphia Flyers

Traded to PHI for Jakub Voracek

After a shock trade over the summer, Atkinson was off to a good start with the Flyers. He has since cooled off quite a bit. He’s currently at 7-5-12 in 21 games, but is only 1-4-5 in his last 16. The Flyers have been struggling as a whole recently with only 4 points in their last 10 games. They currently sit at 7th in the Metro.

Traded to WPG with a 2022 3rd round pick for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic

No introduction needed for the guy that just recently revisited Nationwide Arena. He’s currently on pace for a career year with 11-7-18 in 22 games — a 67 point pace. His xGF% is a respectable 59. It’s too bad Patrik Laine got hurt because he was playing at a point per game pace. If Laine signs long-term in Columbus and Dubois in Winnipeg, it’ll be fun to continue to compare the two.

Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens

Traded to MTL for Max Domi and a 2020 3rd round pick (Samuel Knazko)

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve mentioned Anderson. The Canadiens are off to a rough start, but the power winger is having his best season since 2018-2019. He’s currently 7-6-13 in 24 games and is on pace for a career second best 44 points.

Alexander Wennberg, Seattle Kraken

Buyout

The Swede is off to a great start with his new team. His current 46 point pace would be good for second best in his career. He’s averaging 4.13 shots per 60, which is good for 386th out of 411 forwards that have played at least 100 minutes this season. Fans in Seattle have no doubt learned how to yell shoot when Wennberg has the puck.

Ryan Murray, Colorado Avalanche

Traded to NJD for a 2021 5th round pick (Nikolai Makarov)

Murray has struggled since leaving Columbus. He’s been able to play more games, but he’s had negative possession numbers and only has 18 points in his last 65 games. Unfortunately, it was recently announced that he’s out indefinitely with a lower body injury.

Sonny Milano, Anaheim Ducks

Traded to ANA for Devin Shore

Milano has had quite the up and down career, but at 25 years old he’s currently having a career year. He currently has 5-11-16 in 19 games for the Ducks and plays on a line with rookie phenom Trevor Zegras.

Would you take back any of these trades (or buyout)? Which of these players would best fit on the current roster?