The Blue Jackets have a wish list for Santa Claus

Despite a busy schedule in the early part of December, the Columbus Blue Jackets still would have had time to write their letters to Santa Claus. Here is what we think they may have asked for:

Elvis Merzlikins — Make all 82 games be played at Nationwide Arena (credit: elpalito and BrightandSunny)

Yegor Chinakhov — Another goal, for crying out loud

Also Yegor Chinakhov — A copy of the NHL rule book, with the section about “offsides” translated, and circulated among his teammates

Emil Bemstrom — Playing time

Boone Jenner — Autographed photo of Oscar-nominated actor Barkhad Abdi

Cole Sillinger — A fake ID

Gus Nyquist — A time machine to 2019

Jared Boll — More hair product so he can keep making Pascal Vincent and Brad Larsen feel bad when he’s next to them on the bench:

Patrik Laine — A chance to be a guest editor of GQ

Below are some more suggestions from our followers on Twitter. Share your own in the comments below!

Vlad's definitely asking for a new phone.

Bemmer: his two front teesh. And more (some), deserved ice time.

Laine: a playmaking center that can keep up with him.

Korpisalo: trade me right ******* now pic.twitter.com/oEgP5t64V4 — The Guy Vlad Calls (@CurtisDeem) December 21, 2021