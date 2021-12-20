Breaking - Blue Jackets games through Christmas cancelled due to Covid

Following a trio of CBJ players being pushed into Covid protocol, the remaining Columbus Blue Jackets games before Christmas has been postponed. This means the CBJ’s home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres will be rescheduled, likely during the Olympic break.



This feels like an inevitably that just finally caught up with the CBJ. The NHL is now up to nearly 50 games that’ll need to be rescheduled, including all international games between Canadian and American teams before the holiday break.

More to come. Feel free to discuss in the comments, but please do your best to keep it civil and respectfully correct any misinformation.