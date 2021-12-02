 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread #21: Blue Jackets at Stars

By Pale Dragon
NHL: SEP 27 Preseason - Blue Jackets at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Illness has struck the Columbus Blue Jackets’ goalie room, meaning that Daniil Tarasov will make his NHL debut tonight as the starting goaltender. Joonas Korpisalo is out. Elvis Merzlikins is scheduled to back up, though he also missed morning skate.

Here’s the story of this morning’s emergency practice goalie:

Let’s go Jackets!

