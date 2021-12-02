Gamethread #21: Blue Jackets at Stars

Illness has struck the Columbus Blue Jackets’ goalie room, meaning that Daniil Tarasov will make his NHL debut tonight as the starting goaltender. Joonas Korpisalo is out. Elvis Merzlikins is scheduled to back up, though he also missed morning skate.

#CBJ makes it official: Daniil Tarasov is recalled, Emil Bemstrom off IR and assigned to Cleveland.



Also, Joonas Korpisalo is unavailable tonight because of illness.https://t.co/2L6TfyVApb — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 2, 2021

Should #CBJ need an emergency backup tonight, I'm told Thomas Hodges is the building's scheduled EBUG. Casey Sherwood will have to watch (IV in hand, one presumes).



Hodges is a normal Dallas EBUG; played one game with Allen of the ECHL back in 2016-17. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 2, 2021

Here’s the story of this morning’s emergency practice goalie:

This is one of those things that makes hockey so great.



Casey Sherwood woke up ready to work his construction job and a few hours later was a #CBJ goalie for a day.



Here's how it happened. https://t.co/AMcNCbOoTk — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 2, 2021

