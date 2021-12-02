Game #21 Preview: Blue Jackets seek to stop skid against surging Stars

Thursday, December 2, 2021 - 8:30 EST

American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Defending Big D

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-8-0, 24 points, 5th Metro, 9th East)

at

Dallas Stars (11-7-2, 24 points, 4th Central, 8th West)

The Blue Jackets enter this game having been heavily outplayed in their last three games, with six goals given up in each of the last two to start their current road trip. Tonight they are in Dallas to face a Stars team which has won five straight.

Player to Watch

Joe Pavelski

Here’s a fun fact for you: When Pavelski was drafted (in the 7th round of the 2003 draft), Cole Sillinger was two months old. Now they get to face off, with Pavelski leading his team in points again at the ripe old age of 37. He is often overlooked as a star but has been a pretty consistent 60+ point guy for most of his 16 year career. He had 51 points in 56 games last season and 17 through 20 games so far this season. It feels like he always answers the call against the Blue Jackets, with 38 points in 44 games (19G, 19A). Last season he scored 11 points in 8 games against Columbus (6G, 5A).

Jackets Notes

Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson was named to the Team Canada training camp roster in advance of the upcoming World Junior Championship ... Elvis Merzlikins was pulled in the first period of Tuesday’s game in Nashville after giving up three quick goals; will he start tonight, and will he bounce back to his usual form? ... Brad Larsen rolled out some new lines on Tuesday but by the end of the game reverted back to the old lines, so I’m predicting those for tonight ... The Jackets released the latest episode of Behind the Battle last night. It’s weird but someone in my building must have started chopping onions when I watched.

The Other Bench

When the Jackets beat Dallas in October, they caught the Stars at a low point. Dallas did not earn a regulation win in their first twelve games. Since then, however, they have won seven of their last eight, all in regulation ... The Stars beat the Hurricanes on Tuesday behind a Roope Hintz hat trick ... Not only is Braden Holtby having a bounceback season, he’s having his best season since 2017. His record is only 4-4-1, but he has a .927 save percentage and 2.30 GAA.

Season Series

10/25/2021 DAL 1 @ CBJ 4

12/02/2021 CBJ @ DAL

Stats

Dallas Columbus 2.80 (21) GPG 3.25 (7) 2.75 (10) GAPG 3.25 (26) 26.8% (4) PP% 21.1% (12) 80.0% (21) PK% 83.6% (11) 47.3% (24) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 48.7% (23) 48.0% (22) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 47.9% (23) 7.0 (24) 5v5 Shooting % 8.2 (10) .931 (6) 5v5 Save % .909 (27) Roope Hintz, 10 G Leader Boone Jenner, 10 Miro Heiskanen, 13 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 17 Joe Pavelski, 17 P Leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 19 Jani Hakanpaa, 27 PIM Leader Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, 17 7-2-1 Home / Road 4-5-0 7-3-0 Last 10 5-5-0

Projected Lineups