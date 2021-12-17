2022 World Junior Championship Primer

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Edmonton/Red Deer, Alberta

December 26, 2021 - January 5, 2022

NHL Network/ESPN+

The rosters are (almost) set and the teams are settling down in their Edmonton bubble. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is near. The annual tournament showcases the best U20 hockey players from the top ten ranked countries in the world. Current NHL prospects and future draft picks will show off their skill as they attempt to capture the gold medal for their home country.

The Americans are the defending champions of this tournament (U-S-A! U-S-A!). They defeated Canada 2-0 in the gold medal game thanks to goals from Kings prospect Alex Turcotte and Ducks center Tyler Zegras and a 34 save shutout by Panthers goalie Spencer Knight. Zegras led the tournament with 18 points in only 7 games.

Blue Jackets Prospects

Although Cole Sillinger will not be playing in the tournament, there will be Columbus prospects to keep an eye on.

Kent Johnson (C) - Canada

Johnson currently has 24 points in 17 games for the Michigan Wolverines. He’ll have an opportunity to play with 2021 draft picks Owen Power, Mason McTavish, and Dylan Guenther and 2022 projected first overall pick Shane Wright.

Stanislav Svozil (D) - Czech Republic

The 2021 third round pick has impressed in his short time in the WHL. He’s put up an impressive 18 points in 23 games with the Regina Pats. A teammate to look out for is David Jiricek, a defenseman that could be a top ten pick in the 2022 draft.

Martin Rysavy (RW/LW) - Czech Republic

The big Czech winger continues to be a player to watch if you think the Blue Jackets need more size and grit. The 6’3” forward made a name for himself in Traverse City last summer and has scored a respectable 16 points in 28 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL.

Samuel Knazko (D) - Slovakia

Knazko captained the Slovakian team last year and recently joined the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL. He’s only played five games so far, but he already has one goal and two assists. This will be his third and last World Junior Championship.

How to Watch

As is standard operating procedure, the US makes it difficult to watch hockey. This should be a tournament that’s broadcast widely in order to grow the game and to provide some holiday hockey cheer. Over the last few years, the NHL Network has been broadcasting the team USA games and ESPN+ has been making all other games available. This article will be updated if there are any changes.

Schedule

Sunday, 12/26

Finland vs. Germany, 2 p.m. EST

Russia vs. Sweden, 4:30 p.m. EST

Czech Republic vs. Canada, 7 p.m. EST

United States vs. Slovakia, 9:30 p.m. EST

Monday, 12/27

Austria vs. Finland, 2 p.m. EST

Russia vs. Switzerland, 4:30 p.m. EST

Germany vs. Czech Republic, 7 p.m. EST

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9:30 p.m. EST

Tuesday, 12/28

Switzerland vs. United States, 4:30 p.m. EST

Austria vs. Canada, 7 p.m. EST

Wednesday, 12/29

Finland vs. Czech Republic, 2 p.m. EST

Slovakia vs. Russia, 4:30 p.m. EST

Canada vs. Germany, 7 p.m. EST

Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m. EST

Thursday, 12/30

Czech Republic vs. Austria, 4:30 p.m. EST

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. EST

Friday, 12/31

Germany vs. Austria, 2 p.m. EST

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 4:30 p.m. EST

Canada vs. Finland, 7 p.m. EST

United States vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, 1/2

Quarterfinal, 2:30 p.m. EST

Quarterfinal, 5 p.m. EST

Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m. EST

Quarterfinal, 10 p.m. EST

Tuesday, 1/4

Semifinal, 3 p.m. EST

Semifinal, 7 p.m. EST

Wednesday, 1/5

Bronze medal game, 4 p.m. EST

Gold medal game, 8 p.m. EST