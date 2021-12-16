Gamethread #28: Blue Jackets at Oilers

Finally, one of the kids gets back into the lineup. Yegor Chinakhov will be in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in five straight games. Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in goal.

Some tweaks today for #CBJ, including first-line Tex



Texier – Jenner – Bjorkstrand

Domi – Roslovic – Voracek

Nyquist – Sillinger – Chinakhov

Robinson – Kuraly – Danforth

Werenski – Bean

Gavrikov – Bayreuther

Carlsson – Peeke

Merzlikins

Korpisalo — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 16, 2021

Former Blue Jacket Devin Shore was added to COVID protocol today for Edmonton. Brendan Perlini will replace Shore. Stuart Skinner will be the opposing goalie.

Go Jackets!