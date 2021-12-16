Gamethread #28: Blue Jackets at Oilers

Finally, one of the kids gets back into the lineup. Yegor Chinakhov will be in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in five straight games. Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in goal.
Some tweaks today for #CBJ, including first-line Tex— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 16, 2021
Texier – Jenner – Bjorkstrand
Domi – Roslovic – Voracek
Nyquist – Sillinger – Chinakhov
Robinson – Kuraly – Danforth
Werenski – Bean
Gavrikov – Bayreuther
Carlsson – Peeke
Merzlikins
Korpisalo
Former Blue Jacket Devin Shore was added to COVID protocol today for Edmonton. Brendan Perlini will replace Shore. Stuart Skinner will be the opposing goalie.
Go Jackets!
