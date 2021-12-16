 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread #28: Blue Jackets at Oilers

By Dalerrific
Columbus Blue Jackets v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Finally, one of the kids gets back into the lineup. Yegor Chinakhov will be in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in five straight games. Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in goal.

Former Blue Jacket Devin Shore was added to COVID protocol today for Edmonton. Brendan Perlini will replace Shore. Stuart Skinner will be the opposing goalie.

Go Jackets!

