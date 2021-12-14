The Cannon Cast Episode 146: Road game woes, play the kids, and Hot Take Torts

PD and JK discuss:

Road game implosions in Toronto and Seattle

Should Cole Sillinger play in the WJC?

Will Emil Bemstrom and Jake Christiansen play during the Western Canada trip?

John Tortorella rains on the Zegras/Milano parade

"I'm not trying to be a fool here, but I'm not so sure it's great for the game"



Do you agree with Torts' take here on the Milano/Zegras goal? pic.twitter.com/DqdiwOCDOf — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 11, 2021

Something to add on Zegras and Milano goal convo: After the initial clip from Torts (that I'm sure you've seen by now), we had a much longer conversation about it on the post game. @rayferrarotsn made some incredible points and IMO it's worth a full watch pic.twitter.com/JNw2RZuS7o — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) December 13, 2021

