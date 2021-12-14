 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Cannon Cast Episode 146: Road game woes, play the kids, and Hot Take Torts

Lots to cover as the Jackets head West

By Pale Dragon and JKinCLE
PD and JK discuss:

  • Road game implosions in Toronto and Seattle
  • Should Cole Sillinger play in the WJC?
  • Will Emil Bemstrom and Jake Christiansen play during the Western Canada trip?
  • John Tortorella rains on the Zegras/Milano parade

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

