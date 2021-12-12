Game 26 recap - Bean, Blue Jackets overcome Kraken comeback in overtime

Coming off a tough shootout loss against Anaheim on Thursday, the Blue Jackets looked to get double the plunder as they voyage into Climate Pledge Arena for the first time. They entered 9-4-1 against the West this year, but 4-8 on the road. Only lineup change is Gavin Bayreuther, who’s first result in Google Images is still him in a Texas Stars jersey, coming in for the injured Adam Boqvist. Let’s see what happened.

First Period:

The game started with Zach Werenski giving fans a heart attack about three minutes in, giving former Jacket Alexander Wennberg a beautiful opportunity in front of the net. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins made the stop to start his masterpiece of a first period, making 12 saves including at least 3 showstoppers. The best was a full extension, puck-sitting-on-the-goal-line stop versus a Marcus Johansson wrap around attempt in the fifth minute. Around the midway point, Jake Bean replicated the save on another wrap around to keep it 0-0.

While both teams traded rushes for much of the period, Seattle was able to convert much more of those rushes to shots. At the midway point, the Kraken led on the shot clock 7-1, with the CBJ’s single coming 9:55 into the game. Seattle would continue to control until around the three-quarters point, with the Jackets making progress in the final five. Their best chance was amidst a net front scrum that Gustav Nyquist got past Philip Grubauer’s pad, but not Adam Larson’s outstretched stick. The period would end scoreless.

Second Period:

The period starting off with the Kraken in control before Alexandre True got a bit overenthusiastic in the crease, leading to a CBJ power play, which in turn lead to nothing. Right after, Wennberg gave his old friends another shot by high-sticking Sean Kuraly. Good news: there were actually chances on this power play! Bad news: they were for the Kraken. Great news: the Jackets would respond with a pair of goals! First, Oliver Bjorkstrand sniped a shot past Grubauer, then Roslovic executed a beautiful tip-in a few minutes later.

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Oliver BJORKSTRAND from Captain Boone Jenner (8:13 2nd) - 1-0 Columbus

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Jack Roslovic from Max Domi and Jakub Voracek (11:40 2nd) - 2-0 Columbus

He can't believe it, but we can!



Jake, Max, and Jack make it 2-0 #CBJ!! pic.twitter.com/NLbIQZorze — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) December 12, 2021

A few minutes after the goal, Bjorkstrand had enough of Larsen and chipped a puck at his head. Luckily, no one was hurt. It did rattle the team enough for the Kraken to score off the following faceoff, as a bouncing blue line turnover found its way to Jared McCann, who arched it over Elvis and in.

KRAKEN GOAL - Jared McCann from Jordan Eberle (13:46 2nd) - 2-1 Columbus

However, instead of letting the Kraken build momentum, Max Domi decided to score two goals instead. First, he got a mini-breakaway off a Roslovic feed to double the lead, then punched in a Bjorkstrand snipe that had slipped through Grubauer into the crease.

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Max Domi from Jack Roslovic and Jake Bean (16:43 2nd) - 3-1 Columbus

NHL Video Highlight - Max Domi does a little in-between-the-legs deke as he skates in alone and buries the shot to make it 3-1. pic.twitter.com/MsimUVOlRh — Blue Jackets Game Bot (@CBJGameBot) December 12, 2021

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Max Domi from Oliver BJORKSTRAND (19:35 2nd) - 4-1 Columbus

The Jackets headed into the third up three and having closed the shot difference to two (22-20)

Third Period:

This period played much like the first, with the exception that the Kraken were able to finally solve Merzlikins. After a bit of goalie shoving fun, Gabriel Carlsson went off for hooking. Seattle capitalized, and then ran it back and scored again 22 seconds later.

KRAKEN POWER PLAY GOAL - Jaden Schwartz from Joonas Donskoi and Mark Giordano (3:42 3rd) - 4-2 Columbus

KRAKEN GOAL - Morgan Geekie from Mason Appleton and Brandon Tanev (4:04 3rd) - 4-3 Columbus

This has become an incredibly worrying trend for Columbus. In five of their last six road games, they’ve let in two goals within a minute of each other. This is also the sixth time Seattle has scored twice within two minutes this season, and they did it with 1:38 to spare.

For the next 10 minutes or so, the Jackets were mostly able to hold off the Kraken, limiting their scoring chances and not allowing them any zone sustained zone time. In fact, the CBJ got a full shift in the offensive zone with around five minutes to go that lasting a full minute. And then Seattle promptly went down the ice and tied it.

KRAKEN GOAL - Vince Dunn from Adam Larson and Calle Jarnkrok (15:54 3rd) - 4-4

The game continued to be pretty even, though the Kraken were playing with a bit more confidence, and both teams ended the frame with quartet goals and a point in the standings. Climate Pledge Arena would see its first Overtime.

Overtime:

The bonus frame would open with the Kraken pushing up in the Columbus zone, as Elvis made some obviously huge saves. After a faceoff, Jakub Voracek would stutter-step just before the Kraken blue line to create some space and drop the puck to Jake Bean. The young defenseman made no mistake and buried the biscuit for the CBJ win.

BLUE JACKETS OVERTIME GOAL - Jake bean from Jakub Voracek and Sean Kuraly (0:55 OT) - 5-4 Columbus

The Blue Jackets will hop north of the border to begin their western Canadian swing in Vancouver on Tuesday. See you all then!