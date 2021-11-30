Game #20 Preview: Jackets take on Predators in Nashville

Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - 8:00 PMT EDT

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: On The Forecheck

Columbus Blue Jackets, 12-7-0, 24 points, 5th Metro, 8th East

@

Nashville Predators, 11-9-1, 23 points, 5th Central, 10th West

Both teams are coming off ugly losses over the weekend - the Jackets fell to the Blues 6-2 and the Preds succumbed to the Avalanche by 6-2, each on Saturday night. Weird! Bad!

Anyways, both teams have had a few days to rest and recuperate before matching up in Nashville tonight. On paper, they’re fairly evenly matched - both holding fifth in their division, the Jackets with just one more point than the Preds in the standings. It should be a good game!

Player To Watch

Adam Boqvist had a great game on Saturday, scoring both of the Jackets two goals and playing a season-high 20:48 against St. Louis. He’s currently hot with a three-game point streak, totaling three goals and two assists. If he’s on tonight, he’ll be the guy to watch!

Jackets Notes

Elvis is in net tonight, giving Korpisalo a much-needed break after a poor showing on Saturday night. Sure, his team left him to hang out to dry more than once, but allowing six goals isn’t pretty no matter how you slice it.

The Blue Jackets desperately need to clean up their second period appearances - it feels like that’s where they always let the game slip after coming out strong in the first. As long as we don’t cave in the second and hold strong in the third, that’s when we win games.

The Other Bench

The Preds blew it against the Avs on Saturday night, with a twin score of 6-2. According to On The Forecheck, the notable players in that night’s game were David Rittich (G), young’ns Philip Tomasino and Tommy Novak, and Eeli Tolvanen. Juuse Saros will start in net tonight - also worth noting is Matt Duchene is their current top scorer. C’est la vie!

Season Series

11/30/21 CBJ @ NSH

12/30/21 NSH @ CBJ

Stats

Nashville Columbus 2.71 (22) GPG 3.42 (6) 3.00 (20) GAPG 3.11 (23) 25.0% (6) PP% 21.8% (10) 77.9% (25) PK% 84.2% (12) 48.5% (23) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 48.7% (22) 49.2% (19) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 47.9 (23) 7.2% (21) 5v5 Shot % 8.6% (7) .921 (19) 5v5 Save % .914 (23) Matt Duchene, 13 G Leader Boone Jenner, 10 Mikael Granlund, 16 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 17 Matt Duchene, 22 P Leader Oliver Bjorkstrand, 19 Matt Borowiecki, 39 PIM Leader Peeke, Kuraly & Sillinger, 15 6-4-0 Home / Road 4-4-0 5-4-1 Last 10 6-4-0

Projected Lines

Columbus Blue Jackets

Oliver Bjorkstrand Boone Jenner Jakub Voracek Gustav Nyquist Cole Sillinger Alexandre Texier Max Domi Jack Roslovic Yegor Chinakhov Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Justin Danforth Zach Werenski Adam Boqvist Vladislav Gavrikov Jake Bean Gavin Bayreuther Andrew Peeke Elvis Merzlikins Joonas Korpisalo

Nashville Predators