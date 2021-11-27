Game #19 Preview/GameThread: Blue Jackets head west to take on Blues in second leg of back to back

Columbus Blue Jackets at St. Louis Blues

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 8:00 PMT EDT

Enterprise Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: St. Louis Game Time

Columbus Blue Jackets, 12-6-0, 24 points, 4th Metro, 7th East

@

St. Louis Blues, 10-7-3, 23 points, 2nd Central, 2nd West

The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the second biggest Ohio-based game today on the heels of a 4-2 win against the struggling Vancouver Canucks on Friday night. The Blue Jackets struggled mightily early, but found goals against the run of play to defeat the lackluster Canucks 4-2. The Jackets survived an onslaught and managed to find a victory - surely not a recipe for success, but a nice building block for tonight against the Blues.

The Blue Jackets will need to find a way to stop chances in the defensive zone and continue to capitalize offensive to get the win tonight against the Blues.

Player to Watch

Vladimir Tarasenko

Tarasenko, who is coming off two shortened seasons due to a recurring shoulder injury, is playing like the Tarasenko of old. In 19 game, Tarasenko has put up 16 points (seven goals and nine assists) while still reportedly seeking an exit from St. Louis. His goal scoring is all taking place at even strength, and he remains a power play playmaker. Tarasenko is a player the Blue Jackets will have to be aware of on the ice - he has 10-8-18 in 15 career games against the Blue Jackets with three game winning goals.

Jackets Notes

Elvis Merzlikins earned his eighth career shutout on Wednesday night against the Jets ... The Blue Jackets have scored 41 goals in their last 11 games, covering for a poor defense that has allowed 11.8 high danger chances per 60 minutes in those games ... Oliver Bjorkstrand has 18 points in 16 games this season ... The Blue Jackets currently hold a wild card spot in the NHL standings

The Other Bench

After missing nine games with an upper body injury, Brayden Schenn returned to the lineup on Wednesday ... Schenn is two goals away from 200 in his career ... Ivan Barbashev is one goal away from 100 in his career ... Jordan Binnington is having a solid season, with a 2.79 goals against average and a .914 save percentag in 14 games this season ... the Blues offense has rediscovered it’s shot, taking the sixth most shots on goal in the league this season, up from 23rd last year

Season Series

Stats

St. Louis Columbus 3.26 (8) GPG 3.41 (6) 2.74 (10) GAPG 3.00 (20) 29.1% (24) PP% 20.0% (14) 82.0% (14) PK% 83.0% (12) 50.63% (17) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 49.43% (19) 49.47% (19) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 48.82 (21) 7.69% (17) 5v5 Shot % 8.75% (6) .928 (12) 5v5 Save % .920 (18) Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad, 8 G Leader Boone Jenner, 9 Robert Thomas, 15 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 15 Jordan Kyrou, 20 P Leader Oliver Bjorkstrand, 18 Justin Faulk, 21 PIM Leader Kuraly & Sillinger, 15 5-4-1 Home / Road 4-3-0 3-6-1 Last 10 7-3-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus

Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Jakub Voracek Gustav Nyquist Boone Jenner Oliver Bjorkstrand Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Alexandre Texier Max Domi Jack Roslovic Justin Danforth Zach Werenski Jake Bean Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke Gavin Bayreuther Adam Boqvist Joonas Korpisalo Elvis Merzlikins

St. Louis