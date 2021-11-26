 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game #18 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets host Canucks

The Blue Jackets are looking to extend their win streak to three.

By Dalerrific
New York Rangers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Friday, November 26, 2021 - 7:00p.m. EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Nucks Misconduct

Vancouver Canucks (6-12-2, 14 points, 7th Pacific, 14th West)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (11-6-0, 22 points, 4th Metro, 7th East)

The Blue Jackets are coming off an impressive win against the Jets on Wednesday night. An excellent defensive performance showed that this team can improve and play a complete game against good competition. Heading to Columbus is the struggling team from Vancouver. The Canucks have only won two of their last ten and haven’t shown much life to start the season.

Player to Watch

Andrew Peeke

The Notre Dame alumni struggled to start this season, but has improved as of late. On Wednesday night, he became the last Blue Jacket regular to score as he netted the late game empty netter. He also led all defensemen in CF% in that game. He has one goal and four assists so far this season, but it’s his physical presence that has stood out. He’s been noticeably more physical while clearing the crease, battling for pucks, and jumping in on scrums after the whistle. He was responsible for one of the more memorable moments of the game against the Jets when he hammered Pierre-Luc Dubois into the boards.

Blue Jackets Notes

Expect no lineup changes after Wednesday night’s performance. Joonas Korpisalo will likely get the start as the Blue Jackets will immediately head to St. Louis after the game to face the Blues on Saturday night.

Canucks Notes

The Canucks’ penalty kill ranks last in the league at an awful 63.1%. It’ll be important for the Blue Jackets to keep their legs moving and keep a quick pace against these Canucks. If they can draw a few penalties, they’ll have a pretty good chance to capitalize.

The one bright spot this season for Vancouver has been the 5v5 goaltending. Thatcher Demko has a .931 save percentage and Jaroslav Halak is boasting a .949. Producing quality shots will be key for the Blue Jackets tonight.

Season Series

11/25/21 - VAN @ CBJ
12/14/21 - CBJ @ VAN

Stats

Vancouver Columbus
3.30 (28) GPG 3.41 (6)
3.25 (25) GAPG 3.00 (20)
15.9% (24) PP% 20.0% (14)
63.1% (32) PK% 83.0% (12)
50.7% (17) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 49.4% (19)
50.0% (15) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 48.8% (21)
6.1% (31) 5v5 Shot % 8.8% (6)
.935 (6) 5v5 Save % .920 (18)
J.T. Miller, 7 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 9
Miller & Hughes, 7 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 15
J.T. Miller, 19 P Leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 18
Ekman-Larsson, 22 PIM Leader Kuraly & Sillinger, 15
3-6-1 Home / Road 7-3-0
2-7-1 Last 10 7-3-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus

Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Jakub Voracek
Gus Nyquist Captain Boone Jenner Oliver BJORKSTRAND
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Alexandre Texier
Max Domi Jack Roslovic Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski Jake Bean
Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther Adam Boqvist
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins

Vancouver

Nils Hoglander J.T. Miller Brock Boeser
Tanner Pearson Bo Horvat Tyler Motte
Conor Garland Elias Pettersson Vasily Podkolzin
Alex Chiasson Juho Lammikko Jason Dickinson
Tyler Myers Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Tucker Poolman Quinn Hughes
Luke Schenn Kyle Burroughs
Thatcher Demko
Jaroslav Halak

