Game #17 Preview/Gamethread: Winnipeg Jets at Columbus Blue Jackets

Pierre-Luc Dubois returns to Columbus.

By Dalerrific
Winnipeg Jets v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - 7:00p.m. EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey

Winnipeg Jets (9-5-4, 22 points, 3rd Central, 6th West)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-6-0, 18 points, 4th Metro, 7th East)

After a wild win in Buffalo, the Blue Jackets return home to face Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are currently enduring a two game losing skid after dropping games to Pittsburgh and Vancouver. Outside of the Dubois return, this could be an interesting matchup. The Jackets enter this game 7th in the league in 5v5 goals for per 60. In contrast, the Jets are 2nd in goals against per 60. The Jets are an experienced team and the Jackets will need to play a more structured and disciplined game tonight.

Player to Watch

Pierre-Luc Dubois

Dubois returns to Columbus tonight for the first time since being traded for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. The young center famously asked for a trade out of Columbus, but the reason why has never been revealed. He’s off to a hot start this season with a scoresheet of 10-6-16 in 18 games.

After the death of Matiss Kivlenieks, Dubois decided to change his number to 80 in honor of the late goalie. He said in an interview before the season that he plans to wear the number for the rest of his career. For that reason, this fan won’t be booing Dubois when he hits the ice tonight.

Blue Jackets Notes

Tonight would have been Laine’s first game against his former team, but his injury will delay that reunion. Jack Roslovic, however, will be facing his former team for the first time. After his two goal game on Monday, look for the Columbus native to come out confident and ready.

No lineup changes for Columbus tonight. Elvis Merzlikins is the starting goalie.

Jets Notes

Riley Nash will be making his first return to Columbus after spending three seasons with the Blue Jackets. He’s recorded no points in his 14 games with the Jets.

Projected Lineups

Columbus

Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Jakub Voracek
Gus Nyquist Captain Boone Jenner Oliver BJORKSTRAND
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Alexandre Texier
Max Domi Jack Roslovic Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski Jake Bean
Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther Adam Boqvist
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo

Winnipeg

Andrew Copp Mark Scheifele Nikolaj Ehlers
Kyle Connor Pierre-Luc Dubois Blake Wheeler
Jansen Harkins Adam Lowry Evgeny Svechnikov
Dominic Toninato Riley Nash Kristian Vesalainen
Josh Morrissey Nate Schmidt
Brenden Dillon Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley Dylan Demelo
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Personal Note

Tonight will be my first game in Nationwide Arena since 2017. It’ll be my son’s first regular season game in Columbus. Hopefully we’ll get to see the cannon fire more than a few times tonight.

