Game #16 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sabres

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a few lineup changes to note. Gregory Hofmann returns to the lineup for Justin Danforth. Joonas Korpisalo is in net.

The Buffalo Sabres will counter with Dustin Tokarski in goal. They are are on the second half of a back-to-back, coming off a literal last second loss yesterday at Madison Square Garden. It will be interesting to see how they respond to that.

Hang out and discuss the game and...

Let’s go Jackets!