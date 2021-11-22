Game 16 Preview: Blue Jackets finish road trip in Buffalo

Monday, November 22, 2021 - 7:00p.m. EST

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 105.7 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Die By The Blade

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0, 18 points, 6th Metro, 11th East)

at

Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2, 16 points, 6th Atlantic, 13th East)

The Columbus Blue Jackets return to the Eastern time zone to wrap up their brief road trip and attempt to make it a positive one, having split the previous two games thus far. The Jackets were dominated for the final 40 minutes in Saturday night’s game in Vegas, and had a wild, back and forth affair in Arizona the previous game. Hopefully the Blue Jackets can put together a complete 60 minute game against a team that in theory they should be able to beat. I’d expect Joonas Korpisalo to get back in between the pipes for this one.

Player to Watch

Max Domi

Max Domi’s season resumed Saturday after his most recent setback — a bout with Covid — and skated on a line with Jack Roslovic and Justin Danforth. Domi returned from offseason surgery earlier than anyone expected and came out of the gates hot before suffering a broken rib and then a positive Covid test stranded him in New York. By all accounts, Max is still in good spirits and is eager to help this team continue its impressive start. Now that he’s had a game to get his legs and hopefully his lungs back, look for him to be a difference maker as he appeared to be in the first few games of the season.

Sabres Notes

The Buffalo Sabres entered this season with no expectations (similar to the Jackets) and have performed admirably considering the situation they are in. With the trade of Franchise player and former team captain, Jack Eichel, the Sabres are clearly thinking solely of the future. The lack of talent is obvious throughout the lineup and playoffs are a pipe dream, but its clear that to this point, the team has used it as a rallying point and have rattled off some impressive wins, beating Tampa Bay, Edmonton and Pittsburgh.

Stats

Buffalo Columbus 2.82 (17) GPG 3.20 (10) 3.18 (24) GAPG 3.13 (22) 19.2% (15) PP% 20.5% (14) 78.3% (21) PK% 84.4% (11) 48.9% (21) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 49.9% (19) 47.8% (24) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 48.9% (21) 8% (11) 5v5 Shot % 8.2% (8) .919 (20) 5v5 Save % .916 (26) Tage Thompson, 6 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 9 Colin Miller/Rasmus Dahlin, 7 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 14 Rasmus Asplund, 11 P Leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 17 Rasmus Dahlin, 12 PIM Leader Cole Sillingger, 15 5-3-1 Home / Road 3-3-0 2-7-1 Last 10 6-4-0

Projected Lineups

Blue Jackets

Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Jakub Voracek Gus Nyquist Captain Boone Jenner Oliver BJORKSTRAND Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Alexandre Texier Max Domi Jack Roslovic Justin Danforth Zach Werenski Jake Bean Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke Gavin Bayreuther Adam Boqvist Joonas Korpisalo Elvis Merzlikins

Sabres

Jeff Skinner Tage Thompson Rasmus Asplund Drake Caggiula Dylan Cozens Vinnie Hinostroza Zemgus Girgensons Cody Eakin Kyle Okposo Anders Bjork Arttu Ruotsalainen John Hayden Rasmus Dahlin Mark Pysyk Jacob Bryson Colin Miller Robert Hagg Will Butcher Dustin Tokarski Aaron Dell

Other Notes

Our sincere condolences to Patrik Laine for the loss of his father Harri. Patrik and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers during this tough time.