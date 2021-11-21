Game #15 Recap: Columbus rolls snake eyes as Vegas stages third period comeback for victory

The Columbus Blue Jackets, fresh off of an extended shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes, continued their road trip Saturday night facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Jackets welcomed Max Domi back into the lineup, cleared after missing six games in COVID protocol.

#CBJ Max Domi will play on a line tonight with center Jack Roslovic and right winger Justin Danforth.



All other lines remain the same.



Eric Robinson, who missed Friday’s practice with bumps and bruises, will play. Grégory Hofmann will sit. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 20, 2021

Elvis got the start on The Strip. Here’s what went down on #NHLAfterDark.

First Period

Hockey fights cancer night in Vegas. Eff cancer.

It took 45 seconds for the Blue Jackets to take the lead. Gus Nyqvuist tipped home a shot and gave the Blue Jackets a lead with a shot past Laurent Brossoit less than a minute into the game. No idea how that counted, but hey. We’ll take it. Looked like a high stick to me.

Columbus goal (1-0): Nyquist from Bean and Werenski, 0:45

Just 45 seconds in, the @BlueJacketsNHL have a 1-0 lead.



Can you Gus who scored the goal?#CBJ pic.twitter.com/indVzXFZdk — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) November 21, 2021

The goose, as they say, is loose... pic.twitter.com/XCLmUfKYuL — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 21, 2021

Vegas looked to push the pace to answer, bu through six minutes, Columbus led 1-0 on the scoreboard and 6-1 on the shot counter. Elvis made his first excellent save, a sprawling effort with 13:30 to go, to preserve the 1-0 lead.

With 12:20 to go in the first, Oliver Bjorkstrand was boxed for interference on a 50/50 call. Shorthanded Alexandre Texier walked past Mark Stone and put the puck past Brossoit to give themselves a 2-0 lead. It was the first shorthanded goal of the season for Columbus.

Columbus goal (2-0): Texier from Bean and Werenski, 8:42

Elvis made several nice saves (three total) and Columbus killed the penalty. Gus Nyquist saw a shot barely turned aside with 14 minutes gone as Columbus kept their foot on the gas.

Brossoit made an outstanding save with 4 minutes to go after a turnover below the goal line - Vegas struggled in the first, but not for lack of effort. Columbus weathered a late surge from Vegas and got to the locker room with a 2-0 lead on the scoreboard and a 14-7 advantage in shots on net.

Second Period

The Blue Jackets earned their second power play as Nick Hague was boxed for delay of game with 1:28 gone in the period. The Knights killed the penalty, and then a solid Brossoit save on a Bjorkstrand shot kept the Knights’ deficit at 2. Elvis made a solid save with 14:30 to go to keep the advantage at two for Columbus.

With 12:53 remaining in the second period, Vegas finally found the back of the net. Keegan Kolesar caught a feed from behind the net after a bad turnover and Vegas ended up on the scoresheet. Bad play by Boone Jenner to give the puck away.

Vegas goal (1-2): Kolesar from Leschyshyn, 7:07

Kolesar’s first of the season.

Vegas ended the period down one, but with all the momentum.

#VegasBorn just botched a 3-on-1 shorthanded chance. No shot on goal. Huge break for #CBJ, who need to get out of this period. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 21, 2021

Third Period

Vegas found the back of the net twice to get the victory in the third period.

#CBJ Texier hobbles to the bench in pain. Looks like he’s favoring his right leg. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 21, 2021

Vegas goal (2-2): Reilly Smith, unassisted, 4:45

#VegasBorn scores shorthanded to tie it 2-2. Smith deflects a Voracek pass and sets up his own breakaway ones it caroms off the wall. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 21, 2021

Vegas goal (2-3): Mattias Janmark from Hague and Kolesar, 13:53

Play was onside. #VegasBorn leads 3-2 at 13:53 of the third. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 21, 2021

Final

Columbus Blue Jackets 2 Vegas Golden Knights 3

Final Thoughts

Shoutout Zach Werenski for his 200th career point on Gustav Nyquist’s goal.

Up Next

The Columbus Blue Jackets head back east to take on the Buffalo Sabres in their road trip finale on Monday night. Faceoff is set for 7:00 EDT.