Game #15 Preview: Jackets look to extend winning streak in Vegas

Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 10:00 EST

T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-5-0, 18 points, 5th Metro, 8th East)

at

Vegas Golden Knights (10-7-0, 20 points, 4th Pacific, 7th West)

I’m going to keep this short and sweet, because I know everyone (myself included) has a lot of football to watch today. The Jackets had an exciting OT winner against Arizona on Thursday, but they’ll need to bring their A game tonight to their first meeting of the season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jackets Notes

Y’all mind if we have a good day? pic.twitter.com/zQVBEWf2Nh — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 20, 2021

Cole Sillinger had a collision with former Blue Jacket Ryan Dzingel on Thursday and required a few stitches, but passed concussion protocol and is good to go for tonight.

Kevin Stenlund was also reassigned to the Monsters yesterday - we hope to see him again soon! I’m know I’m speaking for myself and also for Pale Dragon.

Player To Watch

All of them! My favorite thing about watching the Blue Jackets this season is that literally anyone might score a goal at any time.

This stat is both random and also probably means something -- the Blue Jackets have had 16 different players record goals this season in 13 games, while 21 of 24 skaters have recorded at least one point (and one of two goalies as well). #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 18, 2021

The Other Bench

The Golden Knights just trampled the Red Wings 5-2, so they’re also cooking with gas coming into tonight’s game. Jonathan Marchessault is out for COVID protocol, and Jack Eichel had successful neck surgery last week. Love that for him! Anyways, the Jackets will need to play better than they did on Thursday night against Arizona if they want to beat this team.

Season Series

11/20/21 - CBJ @ VGK

3/13/22 - Columbus at Arizona

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets