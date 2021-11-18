 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 14 Preview - Columbus Blue Jackets at Arizona Coyotes

Rematch with opening night opponent brings considerably more expectations

By BurkusCircus52
NHL: OCT 14 Coyotes at Blue Jackets Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thursday, November 18, 2021 - 9:00 EST
Gila River Arena - Glendale, Arizona
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Five for Howling

Columbus Blue Jackets (8-5-0, 16 points, 6th Metro, 11th East)
at
Arizona Coyotes (2-13-1, 5 points, 8th Central, 16th East)

The Blue Jackets venture out West for the second time this season for a two-game road trip in the deserts of the NHL, starting in Glendale vs the Coyotes. Since opening night, the teams have gone in completely opposite directions; the Blue Jackets have exceeded their expectations, while Arizona, facing a boot from their home ice and potential relocation after the season, hit rock bottom and then grabbed a shovel.

Player to Watch - Adam Boqvist

Acquired as the centerpiece of the Seth Jones trade over the summer, the young defenseman recorded his first goal as a Blue Jacket Monday after returning from injury. He’s third on the team in Corsi For % (percentage of shot attempts while on the ice), fourth in Fenwick For % (same thing excluding shots blocked before getting to the net). Look for him to continue to get chances tonight.

Coyotes Notes

I’ll let Cannon commenter Dark and Stormy Bright and Sunny’s Twitter thread from yesterday take this one.

Season Series

10/14/21 - Arizona at Columbus - 8-2 Win
11/18/21 - Columbus at Arizona

Stats

Arizona Columbus
1.63 (32) GPG 3.23 (9)
3.81 (32) GAPG 3.08 (20)
16.7% (24) PP% 19.4% (15)
67.3% (30) PK% 81.6% (15)
45.6% (29) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 49.7% (19)
45.8% (29) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 48.9% (23)
5.8% (31) 5v5 Shot % 8.7% (8)
.904 (30) 5v5 Save % .919 (20)
Lawson Crouse, 4 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 7
Shayne Gostisbehere, 11 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 12
Shayne Gostisbehere, 13 P Leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 15
Liam O'Brien, 36 PIM Leader V. Gavrikov/C. Sillinger/J. Voracek, 10 each
1-4-0 Home / Road 2-2-0
2-8-0 Last 10 6-4-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Jakub Voracek
Gus Nyquist Captain Boone Jenner Oliver BJORKSTRAND
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Alexandre Texier
Gregory Hofmann Jack Roslovic Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski Jake Bean
Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther Adam Boqvist
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo

Arizona Coyotes

Lawson Crouse Travis Boyd Clayton Keller
Alex Galchenyuk Barrett Hayton Phil Kessel
Antoine Roussel Jay Beagle Loui Eriksson
Liam O'Brien Jan Jenik Hudson Fasching
Jakob Chychrun Ilya Lyubushkin
Shayne Gostisbehere Dysin Mayo
Kyle Capobianco Cam Dineen
Scott Wedgewood
Carter Hutton

