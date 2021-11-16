The Cannon Cast Episode 143: Retiring #61

HELP WANTED: The Cannon Cast is looking for a producer! This is a paid position and involves producing one episode a week. If you have any podcast producing or audio editing experience, or if you know someone who does, please reach out to PD at thepaledragon@gmail.com.

PD and BurkusCircus discuss:

The legacy of Rick Nash, upon the announcement of his number being retired

The Columbus Blue Jackets lose two close games to the Capitals and Rangers

Debating the quality of Arizona’s new Kachina uniforms

Further reading: PD on Rick Nash, Burkus ranks the October jersey matchups.

