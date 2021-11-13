New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - 7:00 EST

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

New York Rangers (7-3-3, 17 points, 3rd Metropolitan, 5th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-4-0, 14 points, 6th Metropolitan, 10th East)

Though the Blue Jackets were handed a tough loss last night, it wasn’t one that should be forgotten. They played well even though the result was less than desirable. As the Rangers come into town for their second look at the Jackets this year, the boys in Union Blue will want to keep up the same energy and pace of play as they showed against the Capitals. Last time the Jackets played this team, the Rangers were able to dictate the pace and the good guys weren’t able to muster a response. If they can carry over their play from last night, they’ll already be better off.

Player to Watch

Adam Fox

The 23 year old defenseman and defending Norris Trophy winner just signed a 7 year, $66.5 million extension and has started the year on fire. He currently boasts a 3-10-13 stats sheet and is tied with Artemi Panarin for the team lead in points. This guy is a cheat code. He’s shooting at 10.3% and quarterbacks a talented power play where he’s recorded 5 assists already. Fox’s defensive game still has question marks, but at 23 he’s got room to grow. If he can figure out the other side of the puck, look out. Actually, you better be on the lookout anyway.

Blue Jackets Notes

It’s unknown if either Max Domi or Adam Boqvist will be available tonight. Max Domi is still in COVID protocol and will not be cleared for play until he passes the league’s cardiac tests. Adam Boqvist seems very close to healthy, if he’s not already, but Larsen has been hesitant to take anyone out of the lineup. That sounds like coach speak to me. My prediction is that Boqvist will play when he’s ready and either Carlsson or Peeke will come out. It’s possible that they didn’t want to bring Boqvist back for an immediate back-to-back.

The fourth line has been playing very well as of late. Texier, Kuraly, and Robinson are all boasting a positive xGF% on the season and they’ve been doing a great job of limiting chances on the other side. That line has lots of speed and they’ve been very effective on the forecheck. This may be the most effective fourth line we’ve seen in Columbus in a while.

Rangers Notes

Certain national writers like to harp on the Blue Jackets for how their early success doesn’t line up with the underlying stats. Weirdly enough, the same complaint is not made against the Original Six Rangers. In 5v5 play, they are currently last in the NHL in CF% (shot attempts for), 31st in xGF% (expected goals for), and last in HDCF% (high danger chances for). In short, they are an analytics nightmare. Yet somehow the Jackets’ success isn’t sustainable and the Rangers’ success is?

Season Series

10/29/21 CBJ 0 at NYR 4

11/13/21 NYR at CBJ

1/27/22 NYR at CBJ

Stats

NYR Columbus 2.54 (24) GPG 3.09 (11) 2.85 (17) GAPG 2.91 (16) 20.9% (14) PP% 20.0% (16) 81.4% (18) PK% 82.9% (14) 43.4% (32) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 48.8% (22) 42.5% (32) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 47.7% (24) 7.0% (25) 5v5 Shot % 8.5 (7) .932 (10) 5v5 Save % .928 (14) Chris Kreider, 9 G Leader Boone Jenner, 6 Artemi Panarin, 11 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 11 Fox & Panarin, 13 P Leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 14 Jacob Trouba, 17 PIM Leader Voracek & Sillinger, 10 5-2-2 Home / Road 5-2-0 6-2-2 Last 10 6-4-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Jakub Voracek Gus Nyquist Captain Boone Jenner Oliver BJORKSTRAND Gregory Hofmann Jack Roslovic Kevin Stenlund Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Alexandre Texier Zach Werenski Jake Bean Vladislav Gavrikov Gavin Bayreuther Gabriel Carlsson Andrew Peeke Elvis Merzlikins Joonas Korpisalo

New York Rangers