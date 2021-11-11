Columbus Blue Jackets to retire Rick Nash’s 61

The first Columbus Blue Jacket to have his number hang in the rafters was Matiss Kivlenieks, who tragically passed away on July 4, 2021. Seven months and one day later, on March 5, his 80 will be joined by Rick Nash’s 61.

Nash was selected first overall in 2002 and played nine seasons with the club before being traded in 2012. In that time, he scored 289 goals, 258 assists, and 547 points for the young franchise, was selected as an NHL All Star five times, shared the 2004 Rocket Richard trophy, and led the CBJ to their first playoff appearance in 2009. He served as captain from 2008-2012.

Oh, he also did this:

Welcome to the rafters, Nasher!