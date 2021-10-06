Preseason Game #6 Recap: Good Columbus Blue Jackets Power Play sinks Wings

A collection of tweets for your viewing pleasure to recap Wednesday evening’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets from Nationwide Arena.

For the first period, the Blue Jackets power play remained hot with a goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand, followed up by Zach Werenski to give the home team a 2-0 lead through one period of play.

#CBJ and Detroit is under way here in Nationwide.



Elvis Merzlikins in net for the Jackets, Parma's own Alex Nedeljkovic, now with the Wings, in net for Detroit.



Perhaps the thing to watch -- how does Texier mesh in the middle of Laine and Voracek. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 6, 2021

That had been coming -- #CBJ was up 8-2 in shots on goal and 15-3 in shot attempts -- before that power play. And the Jackets' top unit (which I wrote about today) keeps on buzzin. https://t.co/VjhYXTRKoM — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 6, 2021

Oliver Bjorkstrand now has played in three preseason games and has goals in all three. Four tallies total.



Jenner now at 3-2-5 in three games. Voracek at 1-4-5 in three games. #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 6, 2021

Another power play goal for the Jackets. This time Zach Werenski through a screen from the center point. #CBJ up 2-0 with 2:28 left in the first.



Fantastic keep in by Laine at the laine to set the play up. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 6, 2021

Is this power play…good? #CBJ — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) October 6, 2021

new power play who dis? pic.twitter.com/UmkpaCW7SR — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 6, 2021

How it looked after one.

Pretty much one-way traffic in the first, as it probably should be given the respective lineups.#CBJ up 2-0 on the scoreboard, 16-6 in shots on goal and 28-13 in shot attempts after 20 minutes.



Heading over to join @cbjradio for a few. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 6, 2021

After the 2-0 score held up through two periods, we had one get past Elvis Merzlikins. In the third period, Riley Barber scored 1:58 in, and Dan Renouf tied it but Jake Voráček got the lead back less than a minute later. Then Patrik Laine had a sick goal to put this one away.

What a save there by Elvis Merzlikins off a 2-on-1 rush for the #RedWings ... but Detroit finally gets one past him on the next shift.



It's 2-1 now #CBJ on a goal by Riley Barber. — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 7, 2021

Dan Renouf ties it 2-2 with a shot through the pads against Merzlikins, early third.#RedWings — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 7, 2021

Voracek counters for the #CBJ to put them back in front 3-2. What a shot off a puck that caromed off the end boards and headed straight at him.



Appeared to swat it out of mid-air or just as it hit the ice near his feet, sending it past Nedljkovic to the short side. — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 7, 2021

Voracek's second 1-2-3 game in three preseason games.#CBJ — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 7, 2021

goodness gracious this goal was dirrrty@PatrikLaine29 pic.twitter.com/LE2CgaINBI — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 7, 2021

Oh my goodness Patrik Laine with a dirty, dirty goal. Reminiscent of his Chicago effort last year. Walks a dude then scores on the breakaway. Damn. #CBJ up 4-2. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 7, 2021

Columbus took this one 4-2 to improve to 4-1-1 in the preseason. They had 37 shots to Detroit’s 22, and had a 20-5 shots advantage at one point. Elvis Merzlikins played the whole game stopping 20 of 22. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 of 37.

Stat inspired by @BrianHedger: #CBJ top unit has five power-play goals in the last two games, one each for all five players — Laine, Jenner, Voracek, Bjorkstrand and Werenski. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 7, 2021

The Blue Jackets are 7-for-20 on the power play so far in the preseason after going 3-for-4 tonight, and they are 5-for-9 in their last two games. Can that keep up?

Up Next

Columbus visits Missouri to take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 pm EST on Friday night.

For those of you who were able to watch, what were your favorite parts, and what, if anything, concerns you? Stine was there. Tell us about it in the comments!