 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preseason Game #6 Recap: Good Columbus Blue Jackets Power Play sinks Wings

Blue Jackets power play ... good?

By William Chase
/ new
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

A collection of tweets for your viewing pleasure to recap Wednesday evening’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets from Nationwide Arena.

For the first period, the Blue Jackets power play remained hot with a goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand, followed up by Zach Werenski to give the home team a 2-0 lead through one period of play.

How it looked after one.

After the 2-0 score held up through two periods, we had one get past Elvis Merzlikins. In the third period, Riley Barber scored 1:58 in, and Dan Renouf tied it but Jake Voráček got the lead back less than a minute later. Then Patrik Laine had a sick goal to put this one away.

Columbus took this one 4-2 to improve to 4-1-1 in the preseason. They had 37 shots to Detroit’s 22, and had a 20-5 shots advantage at one point. Elvis Merzlikins played the whole game stopping 20 of 22. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 of 37.

The Blue Jackets are 7-for-20 on the power play so far in the preseason after going 3-for-4 tonight, and they are 5-for-9 in their last two games. Can that keep up?

Up Next

Columbus visits Missouri to take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 pm EST on Friday night.

For those of you who were able to watch, what were your favorite parts, and what, if anything, concerns you? Stine was there. Tell us about it in the comments!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...