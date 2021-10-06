Preseason Game 6 Preview/Open Thread: Blue Jackets continue to ramp toward regular season with tilt vs Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - 7:00 EDT

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: BlueJackets.com; Radio: 97.1 FM

After a mostly NHL roster went to Buffalo and beat the Sabres 5-3 on Monday night, Columbus returns home as the Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings this evening. The Blue Jackets welcomed back Gustav Nyquist on Monday night in his preseason debut, his first game since shoulder surgery following the bubble.

Blue Jackets

In roster news, the team was off on Tuesday, but four players sent to Cleveland cleared waivers and were assigned to the Monsters.

#CBJ D Gavin Bayreuther, G Jean-Francois Berube, F Brendan Gaunce and F Tyler Sikura cleared waivers today and were sent to @monstershockey — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 5, 2021

For tonight’s lineup, expect a mostly-NHL lineup again as the team tries to get a look at how chemistry is developing and get extended looks at several players still battling for the final roster spots and looking to make a late impression.

Red Wings

The Red Wings are working through their preseason in much the same way the Blue Jackets are. Tyler Bertuzzi has yet to appear for the club as he comes back from back surgery.

“Our goal is for him to be ready for Game 1 against Tampa,” Blashill said. “We’d love to get him in exhibition games, they can help you feel your way into it. We’d love to get him some games, but right now we’re trying to keep progressing at the right speed.”

In addition, newly acquired netminder Alex Nedeljokvic has had a poor preseason, but the Wings are not concerned.

“I like Ned, I think he’s going to be real good for us,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He works his tail off, he pays attention to detail in practice. I think he had some squeak through him that he’d like to have back, but this is what preseason is for. I certainly don’t pass a whole lot of judgment on anybody in this short a period of time. He’s played two halves. I’m fully confident he’s going to give us really good goaltending through the season.”