Preseason Game 4 Preview/Open Thread: Blue Jackets take on Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, October 2, 2021, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN+/Bally Sports app; Radio: 105.7 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Winging It In Motown

In what appears to be an AHL heavy lineup, the Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Detroit Red Wings on the road. For some of the guys in this lineup, it may be their last training camp opportunity to impress the NHL eyes. With AHL camp looming, we will likely soon see another round of cuts.

#CBJ roster for preseason game No. 4 at Detroit on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/m0OgMiqZ3T — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 1, 2021

Blue Jackets

The game is not without intrigue on the NHL level. Roslovic will likely be the 1C for this matchup and Texier could see heavy time at center as well. Bemstrom will be looking to continue his impressive training camp, where he’s been more physical and stronger on the puck. Danforth is likely playing to avoid the next round of cuts and push for an NHL job. Elvis is your starter in net.

#CBJ lines for tonight



Hofmann-Roslovic-Bemstrom

Danforth-Texier-Foudy

Sikura-Cassels-Meyer

Gaudet-Scott-Slaker

Kukan-Peeke

Carlsson-Bean

Harrington-Sweezey — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 2, 2021

Red Wings

On the other side, Detroit recently got some bad news. On Thursday, the team announced that Jakub Vrana, who was acquired via the Anthony Mantha trade, will be out at least four months due to shoulder surgery. Dylan Larkin will make his preseason debut, which should prove a good test for Jack Roslovic’s 1C hopes for this season.

#RedWings lineup for tonight’s preseason game vs. Columbus at ⁦@LCArena_Detroit⁩ 7 pm on Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Looks like Larkin will make preseason debut (on line with Zadina and possibly Raymond) but not Bertuzzi. pic.twitter.com/9BMiaqhPRl — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) October 2, 2021

In Other News

Max Domi skated for the second straight day. While he’s still no-contact, it appears he may be ahead of schedule. Domi had shoulder surgery over the summer and was not slated to return until November at the earliest.