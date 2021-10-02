 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preseason Game 4 Preview/Open Thread: Blue Jackets take on Red Wings

A young lineup heads north to Detroit

By Dalerrific
Nashville Predators v Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings
Saturday, October 2, 2021, 7:00 p.m. EDT
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
TV: ESPN+/Bally Sports app; Radio: 105.7 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Winging It In Motown

In what appears to be an AHL heavy lineup, the Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Detroit Red Wings on the road. For some of the guys in this lineup, it may be their last training camp opportunity to impress the NHL eyes. With AHL camp looming, we will likely soon see another round of cuts.

Blue Jackets

The game is not without intrigue on the NHL level. Roslovic will likely be the 1C for this matchup and Texier could see heavy time at center as well. Bemstrom will be looking to continue his impressive training camp, where he’s been more physical and stronger on the puck. Danforth is likely playing to avoid the next round of cuts and push for an NHL job. Elvis is your starter in net.

Red Wings

On the other side, Detroit recently got some bad news. On Thursday, the team announced that Jakub Vrana, who was acquired via the Anthony Mantha trade, will be out at least four months due to shoulder surgery. Dylan Larkin will make his preseason debut, which should prove a good test for Jack Roslovic’s 1C hopes for this season.

In Other News

Max Domi skated for the second straight day. While he’s still no-contact, it appears he may be ahead of schedule. Domi had shoulder surgery over the summer and was not slated to return until November at the earliest.

