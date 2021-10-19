Game #3 Preview: Blue Jackets take on Red Wings in Detroit

Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 - 7:30 PM EDT

Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: Winging It In Motown



Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-0-0, 4 points, 4th Metro, 5th Eastern

@

Detroit Red Wings, 1-0-1, 3 points, 6th Atlantic, 12th Eastern

The Blue Jackets are raring and ready to go after a big opening weekend, where they notched two wins in Nationwide Arena. This is the Jackets’ first road game of the regular season, while Detroit remains at home for their third season game.

Player to Watch

Yegor Chinakhov, Joonas Korpisalo

Hmm, I can never just pick one player for this section. Tonight is a big night for both of these guys! Korpisalo is making his season debut, and Chinakhov is making his NHL debut. Korpisalo has big shoes to fill after Elvis had a triumphant and emotional opening to the season last week, but I know he’s up to the task. After scoring his first AHL goal with the Monsters last week, it’ll be really exciting to see Chinakhov get his feet wet on the NHL stage.

Jackets Notes

In a super unfortunate turn of events, Max Domi is out for the next 2-4 weeks with a fractured rib after an excellent performance in the first two games of this season. Fortunately, his capacity for quick recovery is already proven this year after making a speedy return after shoulder surgery in June. If the Jackets win tonight, it will be the first time in franchise history they have started a season 3-0-0.

The Other Bench

Buddies Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski will be reuniting tonight, and I personally would like to see them fight - for old times sake! Detroit’s hot scorers right now are Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina, and Moritz Seider, and goalie Thomas Greiss performed really well against Vancouver, stopping 40 of 41 shots fired at him.

Season Series

10/19/21 - CBJ @ DET

11/15/21 - DET @ CBJ

4/9/22 - CBJ @ DET

Stats

Detroit Columbus 4.50 (7) GPG 5.00 (5) 4.00 (25) GAPG (1.50) (4) 28.6% (12) PP% 66.7% (1) 70.0% (22) PK% 80.0% (16) 36.6% (31) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.7% (26) 34.9% (32) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.4% (26) 15.2% (4) 5v5 Shot % 13.3% (6) .945 (12) 5v5 Save % .960 (5) Tyler Bertuzzi, 4 G Leader Oliver Bjorkstrand, 2 Moritz Seider, 3 A Leader Max Domi, 3 Tyler Bertuzzi, 5 P Leader Oliver Bjorkstrand, Max Domi, 4 Filip Hronek, 14 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, Sean Kuraly, 5 1-0-1 Home / Road 0-0-0

Projected Lineups