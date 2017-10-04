Predicting the NHL Standings and Trophy Winners

After a long couple of months, the NHL finally returns tonight! While the Columbus Blue Jackets do not officially open their season until Friday night when they host the New York Islanders, a slew of games kicks off the season tonight. The marquee matchup involves the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins raising their banner against the St. Louis Blues (don’t watch this game).

For now, however, we can speculate on the standings and who will win the various trophies. My predictions are as follows:

Metro:

Pittsburgh Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers

New Jersey Devils

Atlantic:

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Florida Panthers

Detroit Red Wings

Central:

Minnesota Wild

Nashville Predators

Chicago Blackhawks

St. Louis Blues

Winnipeg Jets

Dallas Stars

Colorado Avalanche

Pacific:

Edmonton Oilers

Anaheim Ducks

LA Kings

Calgary Flames

San Jose Sharks

Arizona Coyotes

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Eastern Wild Cards

WC1: Carolina Hurricanes

WC2: Ottawa Senators

Western Wild Cards:

WC1: Calgary Flames

WC2: St. Louis Blues

Jack Adams: Bill Peters, Carolina

Calder: Alex DeBrincat, Chicago

Vezina: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota

Hart: Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Norris: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa

I also believe that this is the year the Blue Jackets finally win a playoff series.

What are your predictions for the season? Let us know!